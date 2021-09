Séisme de magnitude 6,5 en Crète

UPDATE 🟥 Reports of collapsed buildings in Crete after 6,5 magnitude earthquake with epicenter near Heraklion. At least 3 aftershocks over 3,5 magnitude have been registered. #earthquake #σεισμός #Κρήτη #Crete https://t.co/DB28wd2w4D pic.twitter.com/T5w9tnFQgc