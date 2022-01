Vous avez dit crise? Rolls-Royce bat un record de ventes en 117 ans d’histoire

Our CEO, Torsten Müller-Ötvös, has just announced the highest-ever annual sales results in the marque's 117-year history. In 2021 we delivered 5,586 #RollsRoyce motor cars to clients around the world, an increase of 49% on last year’s total.



