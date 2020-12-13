Un homme ouvre le feu devant une cathédrale de Manhattan

Un homme armé a ouvert le feu dimanche lors de la représentation d'une chorale sur les marches de la cathédrale Saint-Jean, dans l'Upper West Side de New York, a constaté dans un premier temps un photographe de Reuters sur place. Le porte-parole du département de police de New York, Edward Riley, a déclaré que le tireur avait tiré sur la police, mais qu'aucun policier n'avait été blessé.
Shooting Incident - Manhattan Ny W 112 St and Amsterdam Ave at the Cathedral Church. 1 Shooter on scaffolding actively firing on police. Shooter neutralized no civilian or LEO injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/T3meZfEXm7— The J News (@TheJNews) December 13, 2020
Par la suite, l'agresseur a été neutralisé et transporté à l'hôpital dans un état critique, a poursuivi le porte-parole.
BREAKING: he NYPD's 26th Pct has neutralized an active shooter that was on the scaffolds of a Cathedral Church located on West 112 St. & Amsterdam Ave. in Manhattan.— Yid Info (@YidInfoNews) December 13, 2020
The shooter was reportedly targeting MOS. No officers were injured during the shoot-out pic.twitter.com/PgDiZVezeF
Selon le New York Daily News, l'incident s'est produit soit à l'intérieur soit à proximité de la cathédrale, alors que la performance de Noël a eu lieu à l'extérieur de l'église, actuellement fermée en raison de la situation sanitaire.
La police a recommandé d'éviter le quartier.
