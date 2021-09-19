Un avion militaire s'écrase dans une zone résidentielle au Texas - images

Un avion d'entraînement militaire s'est écrasé dimanche 19 septembre dans un quartier résidentiel de Lake Worth, dans le nord du Texas, mais l'accident, qui a «sérieusement endommagé deux maisons», n'a fait aucun blessé au sol, ont rapporté les pompiers qui évoquent «plusieurs personnes qui sont en train d’être soignées».
FWFD PIO on scene of a military training aircraft crash in Lake Worth,TX. 2 homes heavily damaged, currently 2-3 patients being treated at this time.— Fort Worth Fire Department (@FortWorthFire) September 19, 2021
⚠️ URGENT 🔄 UPDATE – 🇺🇸⚡ New photos coming out showing the military plane crash in Lake Worth, TX— 💫Queen of Seventeen 1️⃣7️⃣🥃❤️🇺🇲✝️ (@AreYouAwaQe) September 19, 2021
Here’s what we know 2-6 homes are damaged.Two pilots were ejected from the aircraft one was transported to the hospital the other is being treated for minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/a7hwNZmftS
Les deux pilotes de l'avion ont toutefois été hospitalisés après s'être éjectés de l'appareil, a déclaré Ryan Arthur, chef des pompiers de Lake Worth.
Le parachute de l'un des pilotes s'est emmêlé dans des lignes électriques, a précisé la police.
Military aircraft crashed in Lake Worth TX. Developing story. pic.twitter.com/NamW8M5zJx— suzy (@Suzy1776_) September 19, 2021
BREAKING: @yasminv speaks to Kaitlyn Deramus, an eyewitness to the military aircraft that crashed into a neighborhood in Lake Worth, Texas, approximately two miles northeast of Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, late this morning. pic.twitter.com/CDzGmrOwZN— MSNBC Reports: Weekends (@MSNBCweekends) September 19, 2021
Selon Ryan Arthur, trois maisons ont été endommagées mais aucun habitant n'a été blessé.
«Cet incident aurait pu être bien pire étant donné que cet avion s'est écrasé dans une zone résidentielle», a-t-il déclaré lors d'une conférence de presse.
