Un F-35 néerlandais en «mode bête» survole à basse altitude la Sierra Nevada (vidéo)

A week of firsts! First external GBU-49 direct hits on high speed targets by ⁦@pbsmaal⁩ earlier this week. Today the first simulated 9X kill in a high threat Defensive Counter Air trial by ⁦@BertdeSmit⁩. Proud of the team! #F35 #F35Friday #F35naarNL. pic.twitter.com/KkZSYs6gZd