L’Iran attaque la maquette d’un porte-avions US lors d’exercices en mer - vidéo

#IRGC Great Prophet XIV (پیامبر اعظم 14) war games in the general area of the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf:

"Iran-made chopper" launches a missile, IRGC speedboats, commandos attack a mock-up of a US Navy Nimitz-class Carrier, and a drone was targeted from land.