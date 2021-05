Dunkerque-Nice «en 12 minutes»: la Défense donne des nouvelles sur son planeur hypersonique

1/2

Navigational Warnings suggest that France will be test-firing an #ICBM from DGA Essais de Missiles near Biscarosse towards Bermuda between Apr 28-May 21.

Target area does not fit a simple ballistic trajectory@nukestrat @ArmsControlWonk @mhanham @planet4589 @wslafoy #missile pic.twitter.com/gkthc6tVwV