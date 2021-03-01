Explosion d’une bombe de la 2GM pesant une tonne en Angleterre - vidéo

Plus de 2.600 familles et étudiants de l’Université d’Exeter ont été évacués le 26 février après qu’une bombe de la Seconde Guerre mondiale a été découverte sur un terrain privé d’Exeter, en Angleterre, rapporte la police du Devon et de Cornwall sur Twitter.
UPDATE: WW2 bomb detonation, #Exeter - Safety assessment work is being conducted today. Residents should not return home until further notice. The council's helpline will re-open at 9am for residents needing accommodation advice and support: 0345 155 1015https://t.co/OEPYTuoGZJ pic.twitter.com/bQyDeGFnbb— Devon & Cornwall Police (@DC_Police) February 28, 2021
Un cordon de 100 mètres a été érigé, lequel a ensuite été étendu à 400 mètres. La bombe pesant environ une tonne a explosé le 27 février.
«C’est le moment où la bombe de la 2GM a explosé à Exeter [ ]. La police voulait remercier les résidents d’Exeter, en particulier les 2.600 familles évacuées», ont tweeté les forces de l’ordre en publiant la vidéo des faits.
UPDATE: This is the moment a WW2 bomb was detonated in #Exeter. Image courtesy of Exeter City Council. #Police would like to thank the residents of Exeter, particularly the 2,600 evacuated households and our partner agencies who have worked so hard to ensure the safety of all pic.twitter.com/fhxJFqBqT8— Devon & Cornwall Police (@DC_Police) February 27, 2021
Vidéo filmée par un drone
Une autre séquence filmée par un drone a été également diffusée.
We’ve spent the last 2 days in Exeter supporting the huge multi-agency operation for an unexploded WW2 bomb. This is from the drone the moment it was detonated...— Alliance Police Drones (@PoliceDrones) February 28, 2021
(the 2nd clip is thermal imaging)#exeter @BBCNews @SkyNews @DevonLiveNews @DC_Police @BBCSpotlight @itvwestcountry pic.twitter.com/LECX9foVTy
La police a par la suite annoncé sur Twitter que les personnes habitant à l’extérieur de la zone d’exclusion de 100 mètres pouvaient rentrer chez elles le 28 février.
UPDATE: WW2 bomb detonation, #Exeter - Residents outside of the 100-metre exclusion zone can return home as of 6pm this evening, Sunday 28 Februaryhttps://t.co/gBCDQeji2Y pic.twitter.com/jjrpSOYIeh— Devon & Cornwall Police (@DC_Police) February 28, 2021
