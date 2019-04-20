S'inscrire
15:09 20 Avril 2019
    Le papa du cliché historique viral pris devant Notre-Dame de Paris a été retrouvé

    © Sputnik . Natalia Seliverstova
    Dossier:
    Incendie à Notre-Dame de Paris (85)
    Le père de famille pris en photo avec sa fille devant Notre-Dame de Paris, une heure avant que la cathédrale soit en partie détruite par un incendie, a été retrouvé grâce à des centaines de milliers de partages du cliché sur Internet.

    Brooke Windsor, l’auteure d’une photo virale prise sur le parvis de la cathédrale Notre-Dame de Paris une heure avant l'incendie du 15 avril, a annoncé avoir retrouvé le père de famille qui figure sur le cliché, après que la photo a été partagée en ligne 226.000 fois.

    «La recherche est terminée! La photo a atteint le père et la famille. Il a préféré garder l’anonymat après la tragédie et a écrit: "Merci encore pour cette belle photo, nous lui trouverons une place spéciale". Je remercie tous ceux qui ont partagé la photo et m’ont adressé vos aimables paroles», a-t-elle indiqué sur Twitter.

    ​Brooke Windsor, 23 ans, a publié sa photo historique le 16 avril, au lendemain de l’incendie qui a détruit la flèche et ravagé le toit de Notre-Dame. Vite devenue virale, la photo a été partagée environ 227.000 fois et aimée 477.000 fois.

    Notre-Dame de Paris (archives)
    © Sputnik . Sergei Mamontov
    Cette photo prise devant Notre-Dame une heure avant l’incendie devient virale
    ​Un incendie a fortement endommagé le 15 avril Notre-Dame de Paris. La flèche et une grande partie du toit de la cathédrale se sont effondrés. Selon le procureur de la République de Paris, la piste accidentelle est privilégiée. D’après les pompiers, le feu serait «potentiellement lié» aux travaux de rénovation de ce monument historique, le plus visité d'Europe. Le Président Macron a annoncé le 16 avril qu'il voulait que la cathédrale soit rebâtie d'ici cinq ans.


    Dossier:
    Incendie à Notre-Dame de Paris (85)

    Votre message a été envoyé!
