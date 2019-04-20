Le papa du cliché historique viral pris devant Notre-Dame de Paris a été retrouvé

Brooke Windsor, l’auteure d’une photo virale prise sur le parvis de la cathédrale Notre-Dame de Paris une heure avant l'incendie du 15 avril, a annoncé avoir retrouvé le père de famille qui figure sur le cliché, après que la photo a été partagée en ligne 226.000 fois.
«La recherche est terminée! La photo a atteint le père et la famille. Il a préféré garder l’anonymat après la tragédie et a écrit: "Merci encore pour cette belle photo, nous lui trouverons une place spéciale". Je remercie tous ceux qui ont partagé la photo et m’ont adressé vos aimables paroles», a-t-elle indiqué sur Twitter.
The search is over! The photo has reached the dad & family. He has chosen to remain anonymous in the wake of tragedy, and writes: “Thanks again for that beautiful photo, we will find a special place for it.” Thank you to everyone who has shared the picture and for your kind words— Brooke Windsor (@brookeawindsor) 18 avril 2019
Brooke Windsor, 23 ans, a publié sa photo historique le 16 avril, au lendemain de l’incendie qui a détruit la flèche et ravagé le toit de Notre-Dame. Vite devenue virale, la photo a été partagée environ 227.000 fois et aimée 477.000 fois.
I took this photo as we were leaving #NotreDame about an hour before it caught on fire. I almost went up to the dad and asked if he wanted it. Now I wish I had. Twitter if you have any magic, help him find this 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/pEu33ubqCK— Brooke Windsor (@brookeawindsor) 16 avril 2019
