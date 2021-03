Troisième vague de poussière du Sahara en France en un mois - photos

Latest #SaharanDust plume affecting Spain, France, UK & Ireland today/tomorrow before moving east across central Europe through rest of week. @CopernicusECMWF Atmosphere Monitoring Service @ECMWF 5-day aerosol optical depth forecast init. 2 March 00 UTC https://t.co/1seys3HvmF pic.twitter.com/Mu3PqNOx56