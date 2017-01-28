Quel est l’animal le plus mignon du monde?

Cette action qui vise à désigner le plus mignon de tous les animaux du monde a été initiée par le parc zoologique géré par la Smithsonian institution aux États-Unis. Sur leur compte Twitter, ils ont publié la photo d'un bébé-phoque et ont appelé d'autres zoos américains à rejoindre ce flash-mob exceptionnel.
We welcomed a gray seal pup Jan. 21. The pup appears to be nursing, moving & bonding well w/ mom. https://t.co/l0Bzu7g8ek #Squee pic.twitter.com/nEhuJe6vBk— National Zoo (@NationalZoo) 25 janvier 2017
Suite aux nombreuses photos apparues sur la Toile, les zoos et les aquariums d'autres pays ont décidé de prendre part à cette compétition sur une page Twitter dédiée avec le hashtag #CuteAnimalTweetOff.
"I shall call you squishy and he shall be mine and he shall be my squishy" 🐟
*🎤 drop* #cuteanimaltweetoff pic.twitter.com/jwTw24Q3q1
— The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) 26 janvier 2017
.@VAAquarium This is Redd, our endangered Bornean orangutan infant. And he is the cutest. Do you fold yet? #challengeaccepted pic.twitter.com/ED6WiZun1R— National Zoo (@NationalZoo) 25 janvier 2017
Qasai is cute, but how about a crane chick?! #cuteanimaltweetoff @MilwakeCoZoo @HenryVilasZoo @NEWZOOGB @RacineZoo pic.twitter.com/QLV8XTXe0D
— Int Crane Foundation (@savingcranes) 28 janvier 2017
Our face when #cuteanimaltweetoff is still bringing joy worldwide. 😄 pic.twitter.com/5wSO3mjJfA— Virginia Aquarium (@VAAquarium) 28 janvier 2017
La douceur d'une maman… #cuteanimaltweetoff #gorille #bébéanimal #love pic.twitter.com/RsBYFhrgOA— ZooParc de Beauval (@zoobeauval) 27 janvier 2017
Can we #TBT to yesterday's #CuteAnimalTweetOff? May its memory bring us all the warm fuzzies forever. pic.twitter.com/TsZ7mDfnJz— Monterey Aquarium (@MontereyAq) 26 janvier 2017
Leapin' Lemurs the #cuteanimaltweetoff is going strong. Behold our baby sifaka lemur. He's kind of cute, right? 💛 pic.twitter.com/9dNfyeJJ2d— Maryland Zoo (@marylandzoo) 25 janvier 2017
We'll just leave this little bit #squee right here. #cuteanimaltweetoff pic.twitter.com/NxdiduKq5z— Reid Park Zoo (@ReidParkZoo) 25 janvier 2017
I got here as fast as I could… #cuteanimaltweetoff pic.twitter.com/wPWHHoPaS1— Los Angeles Zoo (@LAZoo) 25 janvier 2017
DID SOMEBODY SAY #CUTEANIMALTWEETOFF pic.twitter.com/9jiijLsR9A— Los Angeles Zoo (@LAZoo) 25 janvier 2017
You otter know we're here for the #cuteanimaltweetoff! pic.twitter.com/XrOjqYRQn7— Monterey Aquarium (@MontereyAq) 25 janvier 2017
@SarahJanetHill @VLMuseum @BronxZoo @sandiegozoo @sfzoo @phillyzoo @PhoenixZoo @zoomiami We're always down for a #cuteanimaltweetoff! pic.twitter.com/hmkYOLBjrx— Zoo Atlanta (@ZooATL) 25 janvier 2017
Bien entendu, l'important est de participer, et quand la frimousse fait office de juge de paix, on en redemande !
Wait, everyone! Our #redpanda cub wants to be included in the #cuteanimaltweetoff pic.twitter.com/0bL8UiHV8f— Denver Zoo (@DenverZoo) 26 janvier 2017
Oh no she didn't! Our baby jaguar Babette just entered a selfie in the #cuteanimaltweetoff. pic.twitter.com/yj12hr8vdk— Tulsa Zoo (@TulsaZoo) 26 janvier 2017
Paws down, we have the cutest animal duo! 🐆🐶 #CuteAnimalTweetOff @ToledoZoo @clemetzoo @CincinnatiZoo @AkronZoo pic.twitter.com/suICnIEaOF— Columbus Zoo (@ColumbusZoo) 26 janvier 2017
Welcome this cozy cheetah cub to the #cuteanimaltweetoff! pic.twitter.com/vdhUKmyRqa— Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) 26 janvier 2017
Baby ocelot Santos will make your day! #cuteanimaltweetoff #tbt pic.twitter.com/19nWtdBf7P— Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) 26 janvier 2017
Did someone say bath time? #cuteanimaltweetoff @ToledoZoo @AkronZoo @ColumbusZoo @CincinnatiZoo @clemetzoo pic.twitter.com/E7fxE1GLDW— ClevelandZooSociety (@clevezoosociety) 26 janvier 2017
Here we have an otterly adorable submission to #CuteAnimalTweetOff #OtterlyAdorable pic.twitter.com/GQzgUP19BQ— Aquarium of Pacific (@AquariumPacific) 25 janvier 2017
This #cuteanimaltweetoff is #koality stuff. @BronxZoo @sfzoo @ZooATL @phillyzoo @VAAquarium @SarahJanetHill @VLMuseum @PhoenixZoo pic.twitter.com/JCo55WQZmF— Zoo Miami (@zoomiami) 25 janvier 2017
We’ll share this photo for any reason… #CuteAnimalTweetOff #CuteOff pic.twitter.com/lrh4U0TW3P— Como Zoo (@ComoZoo) 25 janvier 2017
Мы присоединяемся #CuteAnimalTweetOff pic.twitter.com/FeF88w7MO4— Харьковский Зоопарк (@zoo_kharkov) 27 janvier 2017
Поучаствуем и мы в самом милом фоешмобе сегодняшнего дня #CuteAnimalTweetOff pic.twitter.com/aAp0ZSC2jf— Московский Зоопарк (@moscowzoo) 26 janvier 2017
