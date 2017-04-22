Pam Pam, ce chat au regard hypnotique qui enchante les internautes

Pam Pam est une chatte d'une race exotique. La couleur de ses yeux, associée à ses poils blancs, produisent un effet hypnotisant qui lui donnent un look aussi extravagant qu'extraterrestre.

​Sa maîtresse, en admiration devant le félin, a créé en août 2016 un compte sur Instagram qui est totalement dédié aux aventures de Pam Pam. Une fois les premières photos publiées, le minou a vite trouvé ses fans qui sont de plus en plus nombreux à venir s'inscrire sur sa page.

Pam Pam est encore très jeune mais son avenir lui promet déjà une popularité hors du commun.

