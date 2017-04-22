Pam Pam, ce chat au regard hypnotique qui enchante les internautes

Pam Pam est une chatte d'une race exotique. La couleur de ses yeux, associée à ses poils blancs, produisent un effet hypnotisant qui lui donnent un look aussi extravagant qu'extraterrestre.
When you catch someone looking 👀 at you and then they still keep looking 👀.. A million thanks to @9gag and @cats_of_instagram for featuring me 🏆 I'm so thrilled 🌟…….. #catsofinstagram #cutepetclub #petchannel #happypetclub #magnificent_meowdels #AnimalAddicts #animlslife #cupcake#fashionaddict #photooftheday #sweetcatclub #catloversclub #TheDailyKitten #TopCatPhoto #catsnet #gatto #kawaii #neko #kot #weeklyfluff #bestmeow #9gag #aww #kedi #catstocker #cat_features #kitty @catsofinstagram @kittens_of_world @catlovers.comm @catsnet @about_animalslife @animalityplanet @animals.co @animaladdicts @animlslife @cuteanimalplus @iheartanmls @seamusobrien @meowbox @bestmeow @dailypawmeow @animalphotos
Sa maîtresse, en admiration devant le félin, a créé en août 2016 un compte sur Instagram qui est totalement dédié aux aventures de Pam Pam. Une fois les premières photos publiées, le minou a vite trouvé ses fans qui sont de plus en plus nombreux à venir s'inscrire sur sa page.
I'm so confused about my identity! Am I a lil kitty or a lil bunny? 🐱🔛🐰……. #Rabbitsarenottoys #catsofinstagram #cutepetclub #petchannel #happypetclub #magnificent_meowdels #AnimalAddicts #animlslife #cupcake#fashionaddict #photooftheday #sweetcatclub #catloversclub #TheDailyKitten #TopCatPhoto #catsnet #gatto #kawaii #neko #kot #weeklyfluff #bestmeow #9gag #aww #kedi #catstocker #cat_features #kitty @catsofinstagram @kittens_of_world @catlovers.comm @catsnet @about_animalslife @animalityplanet @animals.co @animaladdicts @animlslife @cuteanimalplus @ @seamusobrien @meowbox @bestmeow @dailypawmeow @animalphotos
Pam Pam est encore très jeune mais son avenir lui promet déjà une popularité hors du commun.
Having a good time with my Mr. Orange 🍊.. A big thanks to @balous_friends @cutecatskittens @meow_beauties @catstocker @instacat_meows for my recent features ❤️❤️❤️ check out their accounts for more cuteness 😽….. #catsofinstagram #cutepetclub #petchannel #fluffyweek #babyanimallife #animalscube #justanmls #catsofday #catsrcrazy #catboolove #cats_of_world #cats_of_instworld #cats_of_day #pamperedcats #pleasantcats #catsofworld #catmyboss #animalnaturehq #animalsco #AnimalAddicts #animlslife #igcutest_animals #AwhAnimals #animalscribs #bestmeow #MoreThanJustAnimals #themeowlife #happypetclub #magnificent_meowdels #kitten @kittens_of_world @catlovers.comm @catsnet @about_animalslife @animalityplanet @animals.co @animaladdicts @animlslife @cuteanimalplus @iheartanmls @seamusobrien @meowbox @bestmeow @dailypawmeow @animalphotos
Thinking of who will be my Valentine!? ❤#pawsinlove…… #catsofinstagram #balousfriends #finnandromeo #theodoreandarchibald #cats_of_day #pamperedcats #cats_are_fr1ends #sweetcatclub #happycatclub #cubanimals #animaltalenttime #catsofday #AnimalAddicts #pleasantcats #FurrendsUpClose #IgAnimal_Snaps #meowsandwoofs #fluffy_n_adorable #a_world_of_cats #fluffycatcrew #cutecatcrew #cutecatskittens #cutecatsblog #club_of_cats #caturday @amazing_picturez @pets_loversclub @dailypawmeow @cutepetclub
Hi Everyone 🐾 #PamPam #white #kitten #exoticcat #cute #cat #cuddle #meow #oddeye #carlovers #animal #adorable #catstagram #catsofinstagram #cutepetclub #TheDailyKitten #bestmeow #meowbox #theanimalfeed #kittenofinstagram #everysundaycats #catloversclub #animalsco #inscatram #cuteanimalplus #animalhearted #pawheart #weeklyfluff #ilovecats #letslivebig
Suivez Sputnik sur Telegram pour ne jamais manquer les actualités les plus importantes grâce à nos sélections du matin et du soir. Pour recevoir les actualités de notre chaîne, il suffit de télécharger l'application Telegram sur n'importe quel smartphone, tablette ou ordinateur puis cliquer sur le lien et appuyer sur « Join ».
Tous les commentaires
Afficher les nouveaux commentaires (0)