22:40 03 Juillet 2017
    Trouve le chat, un nouveau défi qui fascine les internautes. À vous de jouer maintenant…

    © Sputnik. Natalya Seliverstova
    Vous est-il déjà arrivé de chercher partout votre chat sans le trouver? Et puis, comme par miracle, il réapparaît avec son air coquin. Lancée sur Internet avec un hashtag #spotthecat, cette nouvelle énigme «trouve le chat» enflamme la Toile. Voulez-vous essayer de jouer avec nous?

    Comment faire si vous appelez en vain votre chat qui n'a aucune envie de se manifester et de réagir à vos appels? Ce petit jeu pourrait toutefois vous intéresser. Ainsi, le hashtag #spotthecat devient de plus en plus populaire sur Internet ou les utilisateurs de différents réseaux sociaux publient des photos de leurs félins en proposant de les chercher dans les endroits les plus surprenants. Alors, on essaie?

    ​«Trouve le chat. Nous n'allons pas dormir de la nuit»

    ​Pour aider les internautes et leur faciliter la tâche, certains publient les photos de l'endroit précis.

    ​Ou gardent le mystère…

    ​​​​​​​​Alors, qui remporte la victoire?

    Tags:
    mystère, internautes, chats
