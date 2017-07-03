Trouve le chat, un nouveau défi qui fascine les internautes. À vous de jouer maintenant…

Comment faire si vous appelez en vain votre chat qui n'a aucune envie de se manifester et de réagir à vos appels? Ce petit jeu pourrait toutefois vous intéresser. Ainsi, le hashtag #spotthecat devient de plus en plus populaire sur Internet ou les utilisateurs de différents réseaux sociaux publient des photos de leurs félins en proposant de les chercher dans les endroits les plus surprenants. Alors, on essaie?
Spot the cat. We're going to stay up all night. pic.twitter.com/tfTHbCDYLW— cat (@irnbrudreaming) 8 июня 2017 г.
«Trouve le chat. Nous n'allons pas dormir de la nuit»
Spot the cat pic.twitter.com/ioYSDYXZoW— SeanRippington (@SeanRippington) 17 июня 2017 г.
Pour aider les internautes et leur faciliter la tâche, certains publient les photos de l'endroit précis.
2 июля 2017 г.
Ou gardent le mystère…
#cat cam *spot the cat* pic.twitter.com/9Qw3rzgnCY— Samantha Lara Cresta (@Sampfan) 28 мая 2017 г.
Spot the cat pic.twitter.com/g3s2qZXvuN— feeb (@pipson_) 29 июня 2017 г.
@whianwamos spot the cat? It was a little too warm for Benson pic.twitter.com/rD0B2OL1kb— Chris Cookson (@djkanda84) 21 июня 2017 г.
Spot the cat lol pic.twitter.com/HSHULfJdfx— Lauren O'Hagan (@Lauren0_x) 2 мая 2017 г.
Spot the cat pic.twitter.com/ufiYMqbpx6— sadison (@astoldbymads) 28 мая 2017 г.
Spot the cat pic.twitter.com/xBomgi4fV8— Lewis (@lewisscoot) 30 апреля 2017 г.
Spot the cat! 🐈😂 pic.twitter.com/lDkcyaVWel— 💋Kate💋 (@Kate_Newey) 28 июня 2017 г.
Yes… #spotthecat pic.twitter.com/72avoE1GhR— Richard Alexander (@RichardA_Writer) 2 июля 2017 г.
Let's play spot the cat pic.twitter.com/gxcuDOufuW— Portmanteau Jones (@SadlyCatless) 10 июня 2017 г.
Alors, qui remporte la victoire?
Tous les commentaires
Afficher les nouveaux commentaires (0)