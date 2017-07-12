S'inscrire
16:39 12 Juillet 2017
Ecoutez Radio Sputnik
    Recherche
    Cette émouvante histoire d’amour qui commence sur les bancs de la maternelle…

    Cette émouvante histoire d’amour qui commence sur les bancs de la maternelle…

    © Sputnik. Michail Mordasov
    Insolite
    URL courte
    120150

    Il n’y a rien d’impossible pour deux cœurs qui s’aiment. L’histoire de ce jeune couple américain pourrait émouvoir même les plus sceptiques: Matt tombe fou amoureux de Laura et promet de l’épouser lorsqu’il n’a que trois ans. À la plus grande surprise de tous, il le fait, 17 ans plus tard.

    Space couple
    © Photo. Pixabay
    L’amour plus fort que la mort: des époux mariés 69 ans décèdent à 40 min d’intervalle
    Des visages souriants, des yeux pétillants de joie: ce jeune couple respire le bonheur. Leur histoire d'amour peu ordinaire et touchante a été connue du grand public grâce à une publication sur Instagram. Matt n'avait que trois ans lorsqu'il a rencontré Laura sur les bancs de l'école maternelle dans l'Arizona. Peu de temps après, les enfants sont devenus inséparables et Matt, séduit par le charme de sa petite compagne, n'a pas hésité à lui déclarer son amour en public.

    «J'étais devant ma classe et j'ai dit que je l'épouserai un jour», raconte Matt sur Instagram ajoutant que Laura lui avait appris plein de belles choses, comme faire de la balançoire ou se rouler dans l'herbe.

    Néanmoins, après la maternelle, leurs chemins se séparent. Il n'y a plus que les cartes postales adressées par leurs familles à Noël pour rester en contact.

    Ce n'est que des années plus tard que les jeunes gens se retrouvent, leur amour toujours aussi fort que le premier jour.

    Alors, Matt tient sa promesse et demande à Laura de l'épouser lorsqu'ils ont tous les deux 20 ans.

    «Je le lui ai proposé [de se marier, ndlr] à l'endroit où tout a commencé… dans la classe de maternelle», confie Matt.

     

    "Laura and I met in preschool. One of my very first memories is of being 3 years old and standing up in front of my pre-school class, declaring that I would marry her someday. As kids, Laura taught me how to ride the swings, draw rolling hills, and the 'right way' to properly eat string cheese. We have fond memories of playing hide-and-go-seek, chasing after each other on the playground, and mischievously staying up during nap time. I was enamored with Laura as a child, and I still am to this day. Eventually, we lost touch upon entering our Elementary School days and for the next seven years, our family's annual Christmas cards was the only way we ever saw each other's faces. It wasn't until High School that we reconnected by happenstance through a mutual friend. Within two weeks, we decided to be boyfriend and girlfriend. We continued to date through out all of High School, even though we went to different schools. We even stuck together long-distance while attending colleges in different states. We remained a resilient couple until May 23rd, 2015 when I decided to stay true to my preschool pledge and make Laura my wife. I proposed to her at the place it all began… our preschool classroom."

    Публикация от The Way We Met (@thewaywemet) Июн 19 2017 в 4:42 PDT

    Alors, qui a dit que le véritable amour qui ne craint pas le temps n'existait plus de nos jours?

    Lire aussi:

    «La haine tue toujours, l'amour ne meurt jamais»
    À Tokyo, l’amour pour une héroïne de dessin animé sauve la vie d’un manchot
    Quand trop d’amour tue l’amour

    Lire aussi:

    Madonna défend la dignité des femmes avec des gros mots, CNN coupe l'antenne
    Auschwitz: marche de la vie dans un camp de la mort
    Le Corf: les scandales électoraux en France font-ils oublier la guerre en Syrie? (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    amour, relations, bonheur, mariage, histoire, États-Unis
    Règles de conduiteDiscussion
    Commenter via FacebookCommenter via Sputnik

    Actualités

    Toutes les actualités
    Toutes les actualités
    Toutes les actualités

    Multimédia

    Les jolies filles du ciel: les hôtesses de l’air célèbrent leur fête professionnelle
    Les jolies filles du ciel: les hôtesses de l’air célèbrent leur fête professionnelle
    L’administration américaine «entraîne Kaspersky Lab dans une guerre géopolitique»
    L’administration américaine «entraîne Kaspersky Lab dans une guerre géopolitique»
    Offensive contre Daech en Syrie
    Offensive contre Daech en Syrie

    A ne pas manquer

    Réseaux Sociaux

    sputnik.france
    S'inscrire
    captcha
    IdentificationPolitique de confidentialité
    Réinitialiser le mot de passe
    captcha
    IdentificationPolitique de confidentialité
    S'inscrire
    Avez-vous un compte sur fr.sputniknews.com?
    OuiNon
    S'inscrire
    avatar

    Bonjour, !

    Je n'ai pas de compte sur fr.sputniknews.com
    S'inscrireMot de passe oublié?Politique de confidentialité
    S'inscrire
    avatar

    Bonjour, !

    Identification
    Je possède un compte sur fr.sputniknews.com
    Supprimer votre profil
    Etes-vous sûr de vouloir supprimer votre profil fr.sputniknews.com?
    OuiNon
    Votre profil a été supprimé! Vous avez 30 jours pour le rétablir en cliquant sur le lien dans l'email qui a été envoyé à l'adresse indiquée à l'inscription.
    Fermer
    Règles de conduite

    L'enregistrement et l'identification de l'utilisateur sur les sites web Sputnik par le biais de l'un de ses comptes sur les réseaux sociaux indique l'acceptation de ces règles.

    L'utilisateur est tenu de ne pas violer, par ses actions, la législation nationale et internationale.

    L'utilisateur s'engage à s'adresser avec respect aux autres participants de la discussion, aux lecteurs et aux personnes mentionnées dans les articles.

    L'administration se réserve le droit de supprimer les commentaires publiés dans des langues différentes de celle du contenu principal de l'article.

    Sur toutes les versions linguistiques du site sputniknews.com, les commentaires publiés par l'utilisateur peuvent être édités.

    Le commentaire de l'utilisateur sera supprimé, s'il:

    • ne correspond pas au sujet de l'article commenté;
    • promeut la haine, la discrimination raciale, ethnique, sexuelle, religieuse, sociale et porte atteinte aux droits des minorités;
    • viole les droits des mineurs, leur cause un préjudice sous toute forme, y compris morale;
    • contient des idées de nature extrémiste et terroriste, appelle à tout type d’actions illégales;
    • contient des insultes, des menaces à l'égard d'autres utilisateurs, des individus ou organisations spécifiques;
    • porte atteinte à l'honneur, à la dignité et à leur réputation professionnelle;
    • contient des insultes ou des messages diffamatoires à l'égard de Sputnik;
    • viole la vie privée, divulgue les données personnelles de tierces personnes sans leur consentement, révèle le secret de la correspondance;
    • contient une description ou des liens vers des scènes de violence et de cruauté envers les animaux;
    • contient des informations sur les méthodes de suicide ou incite au suicide;
    • poursuit des objectifs commerciaux, contient de la publicité abusive, de la publicité politique illégale ou des liens vers d'autres ressources en ligne contenant ce genre d'informations;
    • promeut les produits ou services de tiers sans autorisations nécessaires;
    • contient des expressions insultantes, un langage grossier et leurs dérivés, ainsi que des allusions à l'utilisation d'éléments lexicaux répondant à cette définition;
    • contient du contenu spam, promeut la diffusion de spams, de services de publipostage et de ressources pour gagner de l'argent sur Internet;
    • promeut l'utilisation de stupéfiants et de substances psychotropes, contient des informations sur leur production et leur utilisation;
    • contient des liens vers des virus et des logiciels malveillants;
    • fait partie d'une action, lorsqu'un grand nombre de commentaires au contenu identique ou similaire est posté ("flash mob");
    • l'auteur abuse d'un grand nombre de messages vides de sens, ou bien le sens du texte est difficile à comprendre ("flood");
    • l'auteur viole l'étiquette en ligne, en montrant différentes formes de comportement agressif, humiliant et diffamatoire ("trolling");
    • l'auteur montre un manque de respect pour la langue; par exemple, tout le texte ou sa grande partie est tapé en lettres majuscules et n'est pas divisé en phrases.

    L'administration se réserve le droit de bloquer l'accès de l'utilisateur à la page ou de supprimer son compte sans avertissement préalable en cas de violation par l'utilisateur des règles de rédaction des commentaires ou de détection dans les actions de l'utilisateur de signes d'une telle violation.

    L'utilisateur peut lancer la procédure de recouvrement de son compte / de déblocage de l'accès, en écrivant une lettre à l'adresse électronique suivante: La lettre doit contenir: moderator.fr@sputniknews.com

    • Le sujet – le recouvrement du compte/ le déblocage de l'accès
    • Le nom d'utilisateur
    • Les explications des raisons des actions qui constituaient la violation des règles mentionnées ci-dessus et ont conduit au blocage.

    Si les modérateurs jugent possible de restaurer le compte / d'en débloquer l'accès, il en sera ainsi.

    Dans le cas d'une violation répétée des règles et d'un blocage répété, l'accès de l'utilisateur ne peut pas être restauré. Le blocage, dans ce cas, est définitif.

    Pour contacter l'équipe de modérateurs, utilisez l'adresse électronique suivante: moderator.fr@sputniknews.com

    Identification
    S'inscrireMot de passe oublié?Politique de confidentialité
    Ok