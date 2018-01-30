Les vers, ça a le gout d’une une noix poilue! Nicole Kidman mange des insectes

Dans la rubrique Secret Talent Theatre de Vanity Fair, consacrée aux capacités inattendues des célébrités, c'est la splendide Nicole Kidman qui nous surprend tous. La star hollywoodienne a mangé devant les caméras… des vers vivants!
Elle semble en tirer un grand plaisir.
Les internautes se sont montrés bienveillants envers leur actrice préférée et son expérience insolite.
Keith Urban is a VERY lucky man. https://t.co/icVD14FnLA— Nigel M. Smith (@nigelmfs) 29 января 2018 г.
«Keith Urban est un homme très chanceux», écrit l'un d'entre eux faisant allusion à l'époux de Nicole Kidman, une vedette de musique country.
#Mashable Nicole Kidman eats live bugs, deserves at least four more Oscars https://t.co/lwytxhFdVZ pic.twitter.com/f9Rd2OeWNm— Izu ひhiara ☥ (@OMGStacks) 30 января 2018 г.
«Nicole Kidman mange des insectes vivants, elle mérite au moins quatre Oscars de plus».
This is not a big deal, this woman was married to Tom Cruise for a decade, clearly, she loves a good dare… https://t.co/qOtAsIzEfH— Patrice Callender (@patricec) 29 января 2018 г.
«Ce n'est pas un gros problème, cette femme a été mariée à Tom Cruise pendant une décennie, clairement, elle adore un bon défi…».
I cant stop watching the video of nicole kidman eating bugs ffs— sophie✨ (@wildheartsophie) 30 января 2018 г.
Nicole Kidman eats bugs with way more enthusiasm than Giada’s focaccia and I could watch it alllllll day— Nathan Beard (@nathansbeard) 30 января 2018 г.
These videos are for fun, nothing the actors do is actually a talent— . (@seIenasebastian) 29 января 2018 г.
Mais tous les commentateurs ne sont pas contents.
Now why in the world would I even want watch this? pic.twitter.com/MSQenylSeE— Muyi (@TheNigerianBoy) 29 января 2018 г.
