Snowman Challenge: les incarnations les plus originales de la «Bête de l‘Est»

Are you experiencing a #Snow-Filled- #Sunday?

Do you want to build a #Snowman? Let it go! (get it?!)

Build a #Tooth-Man!

Or… head over to our website&enjoy the amazing discounts

on our Premium Titanium Implant Analogs!https://t.co/lsN0Do8n8X#LETSMAKESOMEONESMILE#dibay pic.twitter.com/ynkwGTVThQ