Apocalypse en violet: le ciel britannique ravagé par de violents orages (photos, vidéo)

À l'aéroport de Londres Stansted, le système de ravitaillement d'avions a été endommagé par la foudre, ce qui a entraîné des retards pour de nombreux vols.
Le service britannique de météorologie a annoncé une vigilance jaune. Selon les spécialistes, de fortes pluies sont attendues dans le pays, ce qui risque de provoquer des inondations au pays de Galles et dans la majeure partie de l'Angleterre.
De nombreux Britanniques ont pris des images spectaculaires d'éclairs dans le ciel avant de les poster sur les réseaux sociaux:
Without a doubt, the most furious #lightning storm over London I've EVER witnessed!!! AMAZING!!! #storm #london #thunder pic.twitter.com/Vq6oM6fhQK— The Supercar Lifestyle (@Supercar_Snaps) 26 мая 2018 г.
#lightning storms in the southeast tonight. Captured this over 10 mins from back garden. #Thunderstorms Bed? Naaaaa! pic.twitter.com/3QrHw1MdP9— Fusional (@Fusionators) 27 мая 2018 г.
Lightning over Hayling Island#HaylingIsland #Hayling #Storm #weather #lightning #WeatherUpdate @bbcweather @BBCSouthNews pic.twitter.com/cRLT23Ee8D— Ems — Hayling Island (@Auntymems) 26 мая 2018 г.
I've been standing outside for an hour. How beautiful is this storm?! I've never seen anything like it! #LightningStrikes #Lightning pic.twitter.com/793kaf8bcZ— Rebekka-Mary Darling (@RebekkaMary) 27 мая 2018 г.
When you live opposite a church and the #lightning make it look creepy AF 🙄 pic.twitter.com/YuYdsZ1wzi— CTS (@C_T_S) 27 мая 2018 г.
The lightening near Canary Wharf 😍 #lightning pic.twitter.com/wkPjtCRfZw— Nilah Sheikh (@SheikhNilah) 27 мая 2018 г.
Tous les commentaires
Afficher les nouveaux commentaires (0)