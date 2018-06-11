Déshabillez-vous, mais gardez votre casque: manif internationale cyclo-nudiste (images)

La manifestation internationale cyclo-nudiste s'est déroulée samedi à travers toute la planète, ayant rassemblé des activistes dans de grandes villes telles que Londres, Brighton, Chicago, Toronto et Thessalonique.
Other cities have pride parades. Chicago has the naked bike ride down Michigan Ave 😉 pic.twitter.com/mo18QhIidx— Patrick🎥 (@Snowyote15) 10 juin 2018
Des milliers de participants ont été encouragés à se déshabiller mais à garder leurs casques avant de prendre leurs vélos et de rejoindre la manifestation.
I ran into them by surprise as they were heading south near Lincoln Park Zoo at 9pm pic.twitter.com/ImZHwWB5JD— Škÿ @ AC now (@skyfluffyhusky) 11 juin 2018
Apparently there's a naked bike ride around London today…— Toby Tarrant (@tobytarrant) 9 juin 2018
Someone needs to tell the people taking part that it's not big and it's not clever
Well it's not big anyway. pic.twitter.com/sEmpGhIWY3
L'événement vise à sensibiliser l'opinion publique à la lutte contre la pollution, mais aussi au manque d'infrastructures routières pour les cyclistes. Les réseaux sociaux débordent de photos de participants, dont nombreux ont été ceux qui ont préféré des costumes et de la peinture corporelle.
Letting the good times roll: the World Naked Bike Ride in New Orleans pic.twitter.com/iHf6GSPRbp— Keith Spera (@KeithSpera) 10 juin 2018
I happened to be on a bus just as Mexico City’s naked bike ride went by! ✌️ #WNBRMexico #wnbr pic.twitter.com/io0mrgc1tb— Sarah Mirk (@sarahmirk) 9 juin 2018
The naked cyclists passed by me earlier too — they were great fun, such a party! <3 pic.twitter.com/ziUzTJah7W— 𝕄𝕣. 𝔹𝕖𝕩 (@bexin2d) 9 juin 2018
Tous les commentaires
Afficher les nouveaux commentaires (0)