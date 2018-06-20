La famille royale britannique célèbrera son premier mariage homosexuel

Après le mariage du prince Harry avec l'actrice américaine Meghan Markle qui a eu lieu il y a un mois, Ivar Mountbatten, le cousin de la reine Élisabeth II, va épouser James Coyle cet été.
Royal Family prepare for first gay wedding
This is the first same-sex marriage in the extended royal family, according to the Daily Mail, as it was gathered that Mountbatten was previously married to a woman, Penny, for 16 years, and they have three chi…
Père de trois enfants et âgé de 55 ans, il est devenu homosexuel en 2016. Le cousin de la reine Élisabeth II d'Angleterre épousera James Coyle dans une chapelle privée de son domaine dans le comté anglais du Devon.
L'ex-femme d'Ivar Mountbatten, qui a divorcé de lui il y a huit ans, prendra part à la cérémonie et l'accompagnera dans l'allée.
#FathersDay #RoyalWedding Lord Ivar Mountbatten, cousin to The Queen, will wed James Coyle at a private chapel on his estate in Devon this summer — The Royal Family's first-ever gay marriage. His ex-wife Penny will walk him up the aisle and give him away.
La célébration sera en comité restreint, en présence des amis proches du noble et de sa famille.
Le mariage du prince Harry et de Meghan Markle a eu lieu le 19 mai 2018 au château de Windsor, à l'ouest de Londres. La fiancée du prince Harry est une actrice américaine, née à Los Angeles. Elle est l'une des vedettes de la série télévisée «Suits: avocats sur mesure» depuis 2011.
