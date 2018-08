Presque une tonne et demie de soupe et un record du monde au Vietnam (vidéo)

This 1,359 kg (2,996 lb 1.3 oz) serving of noodle soup was prepared in a custom-made bowl by 55 chefs. The steaming beef phở was enjoyed by 1,963 hungry spectators in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam at an event organised by VIFON 🍜😋 https://t.co/eQHpqxlnjH pic.twitter.com/QUrDSxUrJM