Comment un énorme serpent a perturbé le travail d’un facteur (photos)

Un invité indésirable, à savoir un énorme boa constrictor, s'est enroulé autour de la boîte à lettre d'une maison située Broadmoor Street, dans la ville américaine d'Overland Park, ce qui a empêché un facteur d'y glisser une lettre, rapporte Fox News citant la police locale.
A Ball Python was found my a mailman and called Animal Control. The poor resident did not receive their mail today (obviously). The @OPPD_PIO is trying to talk the Animal Control Officers to put the snake under the @OPPD_Chief desk, but they won't. pic.twitter.com/YqahoO2pVn— Overland Park Police (@OverlandPark_PD) 17 августа 2018 г.
«Le pauvre résident n'a pas reçu son courrier aujourd'hui (apparemment)», ont indiqué des gardiens de la paix.
Comme ils l'ont indiqué à The Kansas City Star, le boa constrictor aurait pu s'échapper d'une maison adjacente.
Le boa constrictor a été capturé, les autorités espèrent que ses propriétaires le récupéreront.
Tous les commentaires
Afficher les nouveaux commentaires (0)