Un ex-pilote de course centenaire est resté coincé des jours sur le toit de sa maison

Un homme de 102 ans a été sauvé après avoir été pris au piège sur son propre toit, où il était resté coincé pendant trois jours, relatent les médias britanniques.
A 102-year-old man spent three nights on the roof of his house after falling over and getting stuck.— KatNL 🇳🇱 (@KatNL) 26 октября 2018 г.
The man, named locally as Ron Easton, was found on Wednesday on his flat roof in Bigbury-on-Sea, Devon. https://t.co/8p1SWpyx1r
Le centenaire, du nom de Ron Easton, a été retrouvé mercredi sur son toit à Bigbury-on-Sea, dans le Devon. Il se serait fait piéger alors qu'il tentait de réparer son antenne de télévision.
Man, 102, gets stuck on his roof for three days trying to fix his TV aerial https://t.co/uQjQwXYj9f pic.twitter.com/GdGrEmeLMj— Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) 26 октября 2018 г.
C'est une dame qui livre du lait et des papiers au vieil homme qui a lancé l'alerte après avoir trouvé deux bouteilles non ouvertes devant sa porte. Lorsqu'elle est arrivée chez l'ancien sportif mercredi matin, elle n'a reçu de réponse ni à sa porte, ni sur son téléphone. Elle a donc appelé les pompiers.
