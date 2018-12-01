Une lionne acculée par des hyènes est sauvée in extremis par ses congénères (vidéo)

La vidéo diffusée par le quotidien The Daily Mail montre une famille d'hyènes attaquant et encerclant une lionne. La lionne se trouve alors dans une situation très difficile, mais…
Everyone remembers that scene from The Lion King where Simba is cornered by hyenas and Mufasa appears out of nowhere to the rescue. This is that sighting in real-life! A lion is trying to feed on a wildebeest when he gets surrounded by a pack of hyenas, luckily the rest of the pride was there to help… To watch the full video, link in bio (http://bit.ly/hyenacornerslion) Tags: #Nature#travel#vacation#view#adventure#outdoors#explore#lucky#wilderness#Tourist#Visiting#animal#camping#wild#africa#wildlife#safari#Krugernationalpark#Kruger#Krugerpark#Knp#Exploring#lionking #videos #viral #hyena#lions#video#lion
Plusieurs lions accourent pour secourir la lionne et dispersent les hyènes.
Selon le quotidien, cette scène rappelle celle du film Le Roi lion, lorsque Simba était attaqué par des hyènes, mais que son père Mufasa réussissait à les chasser.
