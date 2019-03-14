Le secret des tenues de Kim Kardashian révélé (photos)

Sur quatre montages photographiques, on voit Mme Kardashian vêtue de robes de la marque italienne Versace, identiques à celles de Naomi Campbell qui figure sur les photos en vis à vis, prises à différentes époques.
Hey Fashion Nova, here’s a tip… you can just go ahead and copy any 90s Versace Naomi wore instead of secretly collaborating with Kim lol. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ • Via: Twitter (@ fuckrashida) Insta @rashidareneeward ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ • #naomicampbell #supermodel #versace #gianniversace #alaia #azzedinealaïa #kimkardashian #90s #vintage #vintagedress #vintageversace #stylist #recreation #lace #glam #sparkle #leopard #animalprint #bodycon #reproduction #fashionnova #fastfashion #idea #bodysuit #catsuit #alaia #kardashian #kuwtk #ootd #wiwt #dietprada
La dernière composition dévoile le secret du fameux costume transparent à motifs léopard que Kim Kardashian a porté pendant la Fashion Week parisienne cette année, et qui avait fait le buzz sur Internet. La tenue provocatrice du styliste Azzedine Alaïa avait été présentée par Naomi Campbell pendant un défilé en 1991.
«Fashion Nova, écoute! Voici un conseil à te donner… Au lieu de coopérer avec Kim en cachette, vous pouvez simplement copier toute tenue Versace que Naomi portait dans les années 90», lit-on dans le commentaire sous les photos.
Diet Prada s'est ainsi moqué de la marque américaine Fashion Nova qui avait copié la robe de Thierry Mugler, le lendemain du jour où Kim Kardashian l'a portée pendant la cérémonie de nomination aux Hollywood Beauty Awards. Des fans de Kim ont été époustouflés par cette tenue dont le haut couvrait à peine ses seins.
UPDATE: See “MUGLER” story highlight for a screenshot of the date of the Capture One session (it’s labeled 02-14-19). Fashion Nova Mugler knockoff shot 4 days before Kim wore it on 02/18/19. Kim, you’ll never fess up to your sneaky lil collaborations, but we got all the receipts 😎. • ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ At some point recently, a fast fashion photo shoot happened featuring a vintage Mugler dress that @kimkardashian just happened to wear on Sunday night to the Hollywood Beauty Awards…and yes, it appears to be a real dress, not photoshop. Ahead of Fashion Nova releasing the dress at 9pm EST tonight, house model Yodit Yemane may or may not have accidentally leaked a story 2.5 hours earlier of photo options from her shoot featuring the Mugler replica. The file names were even labeled “Kim dress” while it’s now being called “Winning Beauty Cut Out Gown” lol. This begs the question: Did Fashion Nova whip up the dress overnight in their Los Angeles atelier after seeing Kim in it or is she peddling her vintage finds to mass retailers ahead of debuting them for a calculated, timely release? ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ • 📷: Getty • #kimkardashian #mugler #thierrymugler #manfredthierrymugler #bodycon #cutout #barelythere #strappy #straps #black #vintage #dress #velvet #fashionnova #wiwt #ootd #kuwtk #hollywood #beauty #kkwbeauty #kardashian #ecommerce #shady #smh #photoshoot #model #fashionmodel #dietprada
