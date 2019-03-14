S'inscrire
21:55 14 Mars 2019
Ecoutez Radio Sputnik
    Recherche
    Kim Kardashian à New York à l'ouverture de l'exposition Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination le 7 mai 2018

    Le secret des tenues de Kim Kardashian révélé (photos)

    © AP Photo / Charles Sykes/Invision
    Insolite
    URL courte
    0 0 0

    Il suffit de comparer quelques photos de Naomi Campell et de Kim Kardashian pour réaliser que la seconde copie les robes du célèbre mannequin, qui datent des années 90, y compris le costume transparent dont Kim était vêtue à Paris à l’hiver 2019. Un florilège de photographies a été posté sur Instagram par Diet Prada.

    Kim Kardashian
    © AP Photo / Richard Shotwell
    Kim Kardashian sort à Paris en combinaison transparente (photo)
    Kim Kardashian, la star de l'émission de télé-réalité «L'Incroyable famille Kardashian», «emprunte» ses tenues à la top model Naomi Campbell, tenues que cette dernière portait dans les années 90. Une série de cinq photographies révélatrices a été mise en ligne sur le compte Instagram de Diet Prada, qui se spécialise sur des faits curieux de l'univers de la mode.

    Sur quatre montages photographiques, on voit Mme Kardashian vêtue de robes de la marque italienne Versace, identiques à celles de Naomi Campbell qui figure sur les photos en vis à vis, prises à différentes époques.

     

     

    La dernière composition dévoile le secret du fameux costume transparent à motifs léopard que Kim Kardashian a porté pendant la Fashion Week parisienne cette année, et qui avait fait le buzz sur Internet. La tenue provocatrice du styliste Azzedine Alaïa avait été présentée par Naomi Campbell pendant un défilé en 1991.

    «Fashion Nova, écoute! Voici un conseil à te donner… Au lieu de coopérer avec Kim en cachette, vous pouvez simplement copier toute tenue Versace que Naomi portait dans les années 90», lit-on dans le commentaire sous les photos.

    Diet Prada s'est ainsi moqué de la marque américaine Fashion Nova qui avait copié la robe de Thierry Mugler, le lendemain du jour où Kim Kardashian l'a portée pendant la cérémonie de nomination aux Hollywood Beauty Awards. Des fans de Kim ont été époustouflés par cette tenue dont le haut couvrait à peine ses seins.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    UPDATE: See “MUGLER” story highlight for a screenshot of the date of the Capture One session (it’s labeled 02-14-19). Fashion Nova Mugler knockoff shot 4 days before Kim wore it on 02/18/19. Kim, you’ll never fess up to your sneaky lil collaborations, but we got all the receipts 😎. • ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ At some point recently, a fast fashion photo shoot happened featuring a vintage Mugler dress that @kimkardashian just happened to wear on Sunday night to the Hollywood Beauty Awards…and yes, it appears to be a real dress, not photoshop. Ahead of Fashion Nova releasing the dress at 9pm EST tonight, house model Yodit Yemane may or may not have accidentally leaked a story 2.5 hours earlier of photo options from her shoot featuring the Mugler replica. The file names were even labeled “Kim dress” while it’s now being called “Winning Beauty Cut Out Gown” lol. This begs the question: Did Fashion Nova whip up the dress overnight in their Los Angeles atelier after seeing Kim in it or is she peddling her vintage finds to mass retailers ahead of debuting them for a calculated, timely release? ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ • 📷: Getty • #kimkardashian #mugler #thierrymugler #manfredthierrymugler #bodycon #cutout #barelythere #strappy #straps #black #vintage #dress #velvet #fashionnova #wiwt #ootd #kuwtk #hollywood #beauty #kkwbeauty #kardashian #ecommerce #shady #smh #photoshoot #model #fashionmodel #dietprada

    Публикация от Diet Prada ™ (@diet_prada) 18 Фев 2019 в 6:54 PST

     

    Lire aussi:

    Après un nouveau volet du mouvement des Gilets jaunes, Castaner s’offre une parenthèse?
    Pompeo: tous les diplomates US ont quitté le Venezuela
    Une nouvelle arme des manifestants hante les policiers belges
    Tags:
    mode, robe, télé-réalité, tenue vestimentaire, Instagram, Naomi Campbell, Kim Kardashian
    Règles de conduiteDiscussion
    Commenter via FacebookCommenter via Sputnik

    Actualités

    Toutes les actualités
    Toutes les actualités

    Ailleurs sur le web

    A ne pas manquer

    Multimédia

    Les plus beaux fleuves et rivières du monde
    Les plus beaux fleuves et rivières du monde
    Le secrétaire d’État US exige que l’Iran se conduise «comme un pays normal»
    Le secrétaire d’État US exige que l’Iran se conduise «comme un pays normal»
    Tensions entre l'Inde et Pakistan
    Tensions entre l’Inde et le Pakistan
    S'inscrire
    captcha
    IdentificationPolitique de confidentialité
    Réinitialiser le mot de passe
    captcha
    IdentificationPolitique de confidentialité
    S'inscrire
    Avez-vous un compte sur fr.sputniknews.com?
    OuiNon
    S'inscrire
    avatar

    Bonjour, !

    Je n'ai pas de compte sur fr.sputniknews.com
    S'inscrireMot de passe oublié?Politique de confidentialité
    S'inscrire
    avatar

    Bonjour, !

    Identification
    Je possède un compte sur fr.sputniknews.com
    Supprimer votre profil
    Etes-vous sûr de vouloir supprimer votre profil fr.sputniknews.com?
    OuiNon
    Votre profil a été supprimé! Vous avez 30 jours pour le rétablir en cliquant sur le lien dans l'email qui a été envoyé à l'adresse indiquée à l'inscription.
    Fermer
    avatar

    Bonjour, !

    Nous nous engageons à protéger vos informations personnelles et nous avons mis à jour notre Politique de Confidentialité afin de nous conformer au Règlement général sur la protection des données (GDPR), nouveau règlement de l'UE qui est entré en vigueur le 25 mai 2018.

    Veuillez consulter notre Politique de Confidentialité. Elle contient les détails sur les types de données que nous recueillons, la façon dont nous les utilisons et vos droits en matière de protection des données.

    Puisque vous avez déjà partagé vos données personnelles avec nous lors de la création de votre compte personnel, pour continuer à utiliser celui-ci, veuillez cocher la case ci-dessous:

    Si vous ne souhaitez pas que nous continuions à traiter vos données, cliquez ici pour supprimer votre compte.

    Si vous avez des questions ou des inquiétudes concernant notre Politique de Confidentialité, veuillez nous contacter à privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Règles de conduite

    L'enregistrement et l'identification de l'utilisateur sur les sites web Sputnik par le biais de l'un de ses comptes sur les réseaux sociaux indique l'acceptation de ces règles.

    L'utilisateur est tenu de ne pas violer, par ses actions, la législation nationale et internationale.

    L'utilisateur s'engage à s'adresser avec respect aux autres participants de la discussion, aux lecteurs et aux personnes mentionnées dans les articles.

    L'administration se réserve le droit de supprimer les commentaires publiés dans des langues différentes de celle du contenu principal de l'article.

    Sur toutes les versions linguistiques du site sputniknews.com, les commentaires publiés par l'utilisateur peuvent être édités.

    Le commentaire de l'utilisateur sera supprimé, s'il:

    • ne correspond pas au sujet de l'article commenté;
    • promeut la haine, la discrimination raciale, ethnique, sexuelle, religieuse, sociale et porte atteinte aux droits des minorités;
    • viole les droits des mineurs, leur cause un préjudice sous toute forme, y compris morale;
    • contient des idées de nature extrémiste et terroriste, appelle à tout type d’actions illégales;
    • contient des insultes, des menaces à l'égard d'autres utilisateurs, des individus ou organisations spécifiques;
    • porte atteinte à l'honneur, à la dignité et à leur réputation professionnelle;
    • contient des insultes ou des messages diffamatoires à l'égard de Sputnik;
    • viole la vie privée, divulgue les données personnelles de tierces personnes sans leur consentement, révèle le secret de la correspondance;
    • contient une description ou des liens vers des scènes de violence et de cruauté envers les animaux;
    • contient des informations sur les méthodes de suicide ou incite au suicide;
    • poursuit des objectifs commerciaux, contient de la publicité abusive, de la publicité politique illégale ou des liens vers d'autres ressources en ligne contenant ce genre d'informations;
    • promeut les produits ou services de tiers sans autorisations nécessaires;
    • contient des expressions insultantes, un langage grossier et leurs dérivés, ainsi que des allusions à l'utilisation d'éléments lexicaux répondant à cette définition;
    • contient du contenu spam, promeut la diffusion de spams, de services de publipostage et de ressources pour gagner de l'argent sur Internet;
    • promeut l'utilisation de stupéfiants et de substances psychotropes, contient des informations sur leur production et leur utilisation;
    • contient des liens vers des virus et des logiciels malveillants;
    • fait partie d'une action, lorsqu'un grand nombre de commentaires au contenu identique ou similaire est posté ("flash mob");
    • l'auteur abuse d'un grand nombre de messages vides de sens, ou bien le sens du texte est difficile à comprendre ("flood");
    • l'auteur viole l'étiquette en ligne, en montrant différentes formes de comportement agressif, humiliant et diffamatoire ("trolling");
    • l'auteur montre un manque de respect pour la langue; par exemple, tout le texte ou sa grande partie est tapé en lettres majuscules et n'est pas divisé en phrases.

    L'administration se réserve le droit de bloquer l'accès de l'utilisateur à la page ou de supprimer son compte sans avertissement préalable en cas de violation par l'utilisateur des règles de rédaction des commentaires ou de détection dans les actions de l'utilisateur de signes d'une telle violation.

    L'utilisateur peut lancer la procédure de recouvrement de son compte / de déblocage de l'accès, en écrivant une lettre à l'adresse électronique suivante: La lettre doit contenir: moderator.fr@sputniknews.com

    • Le sujet – le recouvrement du compte/ le déblocage de l'accès
    • Le nom d'utilisateur
    • Les explications des raisons des actions qui constituaient la violation des règles mentionnées ci-dessus et ont conduit au blocage.

    Si les modérateurs jugent possible de restaurer le compte / d'en débloquer l'accès, il en sera ainsi.

    Dans le cas d'une violation répétée des règles et d'un blocage répété, l'accès de l'utilisateur ne peut pas être restauré. Le blocage, dans ce cas, est définitif.

    Pour contacter l'équipe de modérateurs, utilisez l'adresse électronique suivante: moderator.fr@sputniknews.com

    Identification
    S'inscrireMot de passe oublié?Politique de confidentialité
    Ok
    Notifications de Sputnik

    Vous pouvez vous abonner aux notifications du site de Sputnik

    S’abonnerRefuser