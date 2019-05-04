McGregor interprète une chanson traditionnelle irlandaise (vidéo)

Le 3 mai au soir, Conor McGregor a commencé à célébrer le long weekend (Bank Holiday) qui durera en Irlande jusqu'au 7 mai. Pour la star des arts martiaux mixtes (MMA), cette fin de semaine sera aussi marquée par le deuxième anniversaire de son fils, Conor Jack McGregor Jr.
Sur son compte Instagram, il a publié une vidéo qui le montre interpréter avec l'humoriste américain Jimmy Fallon la chanson traditionnelle irlandaise «Whiskey in the Jar».
«Mon fils aura deux [ans, ndlr] ce weekend, donc nous célébrons! Je remercie ma bonne étoile pour cette vie!», a-t-il écrit en légende.
Here is a little “Proper in the Jar” with @jimmyfallon to kickstart this Bank holiday weekend! My son turns 2 this weekend so we are celebrating! I count my lucky stars everyday for this life! I am feeling that great Friday feeling today, oh yes! I hope you all have a Proper weekend with the ones you love! Shout out Phil Lynott of Leighlin Road, Crumlin Dublin 12 also. A black Irishman from Crumlin in the 60s, that grew up to be become a true rock ‘n’ roll icon! I grew up right around the corner on Clonmacnoise Road. Up the Proper 12! Happy Friday everyone! @properwhiskey
Conor McGregor a deux enfants avec Dee Devlin, sa compagne depuis 2008. Leur fille cadette, Croia, est née le 2 janvier dernier.
