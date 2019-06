Un serpent se fait un nid dans un véhicule de police (photos)

Last night Chief Mannino did a ride-along with Officer Walden for a few hours. It might be a long time before Chief Mannino decides to do another ride-along. #ParkForestWildlife #snakesinasquadcar #thatsthebiggestwildsnakeweveseen #notmyjob #someonecallazoologist #nope pic.twitter.com/QHSa0RH7WG