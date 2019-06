Une balade à vélo naturiste pour l’écologie réunit des milliers de personnes (photos)

The naked truth was on display at the #WorldNakedBikeRide yesterday.



This is a climate and ecological emergency and the inaction of our governments on it makes them complicit in it.#RebelForLife: https://t.co/PzxBohj9iu@LdnRebellion @StopKillingCycl @WNBRLondon#WNBR pic.twitter.com/bW5J5BLIFR