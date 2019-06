Une ancienne prison pour sorcières mise en vente en Angleterre (photos)

The cage in St. Osyth, Essex is a former prison, most notably holding over a dozen women accused of witchcraft in the 16th century. Today it is thought to be one of the most haunted places in the UK 👻

