Une femme décédée pendant 27 minutes raconte ce qu'elle a vu et vécu

Une femme aux États-Unis a écrit une note étrange à sa famille pour dire qu'elle était allée au paradis pendant 27 minutes après sa mort, avant d'être ressuscitée.
Tina Hines, habitante de Phoenix, en Arizona, a eu un arrêt cardiaque en février 2018. Son mari lui a administré une réanimation cardio-respiratoire et l'a réanimée deux fois avant l'arrivée des ambulanciers, a raconté sa nièce sur Instagram.
(sharing because this story is too cool not to share) A little over a year ago my Aunt Tina, one of the most amazing, discerning, and healthy people I know had an unexpected cardiac arrest and according to doctors had died and was brought back to life four times by my Uncle Brian and first responders before arriving to the hospital. She was put on a defibrillator and after miraculously waking up the first thing she did, unable to speak because she was intubated, was ask for a pen and in my cousins journal wrote “it’s real”. The people in the room asked “what’s real?” and she responded by pointing up to heaven with tears in her eyes. Her story is too real not to share and has given me a stronger confidence in a faith that so often goes unseen. It has given me a tangibleness to an eternal hope that is not too far away. I love you @_tinahines! The way you boldly love Jesus and others has changed the way I hope to live and love❤️
Au total, la femme est restée cliniquement morte pendant 27 minutes, défibrillée six fois, a-t-elle écrit sur son compte Instagram. Dès qu'elle a repris conscience à l’hôpital, elle a fait signe pour que lui soient donnés un stylo et un papier et a écrit un message qui a effrayé sa famille. En écriture à peine lisible, elle a écrit «c’est réel».
Lorsqu'on lui a demandé ce qui était réel, elle a levé la tête. C'était tellement réel, les couleurs étaient si vives», a déclaré Tina à AZfamily.com. Elle a dit avoir vu un personnage qu'elle pense être Jésus, qui se tenait alors près de quelques portes d'un jaune éclatant et brillantes.
La nièce a été tellement impressionnée par cette histoire qu’elle s’est fait tatouer sur son poignet les mots écrits par sa tante après son «retour».
