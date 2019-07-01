Il a brûlé son dernier jean à l’âge de 14 ans et ne porte plus que des tenues victoriennes - images

Zack MacLeod Pinsent, 25 ans, s’habille tous les jours comme un gentleman de la Régence, affirmant que les vêtements sont un «facteur de confiance énorme». Son credo lui a valu une popularité non négligeable, des médias, tant britanniques, comme la BBC, qu’étrangers, lui consacrant des sujets.
Le jeune homme a en effet cérémonieusement brûlé son dernier jean à l'âge de 14 ans et n'a pas regardé en arrière depuis.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
A splash of colour never hurt anyone. Why not try a slip #waistcoat to add some colour or just a fancy #silk waistcoat. Interested in your own silk waistcoat or other #bespoke #historicalclothing then please get in touch! #regency #Georgian #historicalfashion #dandy #periodtailor #tailored #mensfashion #tailor #smallbusiness #periodtailoring #gaystagram #periodfashion #napoleonic #tailormade #regencyfashion #regencydandy #firstempireproblems
Il ne porte plus que des vêtements d'époque, historiquement précis et inspirés du XIXe siècle, lorsque régnait la reine Victoria (1837-1901).
Il méprise les pantalons modernes et les T-shirts.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Outerwear . Day 10 of #gentlemanswardrobe is outerwear. This consists of #cloaks , #wool Garrick coats and really any garment worn over a #frockcoat or #tailcoat. These serve the same function as today, keeping someone warm and protected from the weather. On the right you have a caped greatcoat sometimes called a Garrick coat, Coachmans coat or travelling coat. On the left you have a military inspired fully vintage fur lined coat from green wool with gold braid and toggles. Useful and practical garments that could work even with modern clothing. . Would you take the plunge and add this to your Winter wardrobe? #regency #dandy #firstempireproblems #napoleonic #georgian #historicalfashion #tailor #tailored #periodtailoring #gaystagram #mensfashion #tailoring #regencyfashion #smallbusiness #madeinengland #regencydandy #periodtailor #historicalclothing #tailormade #periodfashion #bespoke #tophat #malemodel #historicaltailoring
Sa passion pour les tenues chargées d’Histoire l'a amené à commencer une carrière dans la couture: il confectionne maintenant des vêtements d'époque dans son atelier de Brighton, dans le Sussex de l'Est.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Today’s #georgianjanuary is the theme #masculine. It’s fascinating to see how the notions of that word have changed over the centuries and hope it changes once again to be more #inclusive and therefore make things better for men and women. Oh the joys of #colour, men, be brave and wear more! Interested in your own #bespoke #historicalclothing then please get in touch! 📸 by @broosk_saib #regency #Georgian #periodtailor #historicalclothing #tailored #mensfashion #tailor #smallbusiness #periodtailoring #gaystagram #napoleonic #tailormade #regencyfashion #regencydandy #firstempireproblems #dandy #periodfashion
Zack a désormais des clients à l'étranger et vient de rentrer d'un voyage d'affaires à New York.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
It was common in the #18thcentury to stick your tongue out when having your portrait taken, this was to keep your teeth from being shown at all and also to amuse the artist. Any other interesting history facts you have to tell me? @gawsworthhall @photographysessiondays #aprilfools #regency #dandy #firstempireproblems #napoleonic #georgian #historicalfashion #tailor #tailored #periodtailoring #gaystagram #mensfashion #tailoring #regencyfashion #smallbusiness #madeinengland #regencydandy #periodtailor #historicalclothing #tailormade #periodfashion #bespoke #tophat #malemodel
Tous les commentaires
Afficher les nouveaux commentaires (0)