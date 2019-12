De luxueux yachts convergent vers l’île Saint-Martin en mer des Caraïbes - images

Billionaires and Their Superyachts Are Flocking to This Caribbean Island

Sint Maarten clocked a jump from 16 to 52 superyachts, including Eclipse owned by Roman Abramovich, head of Millhouse Capital and owner of the British Premiere League’s Chelsea F.C.https://t.co/mOMF2MNtYT pic.twitter.com/hMezx52w3a