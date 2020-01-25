Bloquée en pleine nature, elle crée un profil Tinder et est secourue en cinq minutes - photos

Lonia Haeger, une Allemande amatrice de kitesurf et d’aventures, voyageait en voiture avec deux de ses amis jusqu’au Cap Nord, situé à près de 2.000 kilomètres au nord de la capitale de la Norvège, Oslo. Alors qu’ils redescendaient une montagne, une pluie glaçante a rendu la route impraticable et le trio s’est retrouvé bloqué dans le véhicule. Ils ont alors eu l’idée de créer un compte Tinder au nom de la jeune femme.
After driving three days through Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Norway we made it to our first destination! The North Cape 📍 The most northern point of Europe 🌏 What a wonderful rough landscape 🌊 Grateful to had the option to visit this place, but actually I was even more exited to drive further to the Lofoten. Just after 30 minutes driving down of the North Cape, it started raining...the street iced up that we even couldn’t stay on one point!❄️ The worst, we stopped in front of a mountain going down, next to the street just ocean and big rocks and we stoped exactly behind a curve..💯 The moment you realize your are helpless against Mother Nature 💨 After fixing our camper with snow @flash_bros_ had a mad idea🤪 Check out the end in the next post...🔜 . 📸 #gopromax @gopro #nordkapp #norway #snow
Sur son profil Instagram, elle raconte que la voiture s’est immobilisée au pire endroit: sur le rebord d’un précipice, juste après un virage. Elle craignait qu’un autre véhicule ne la percute et ne la précipite dans le vide. Les secours étant bien trop éloignés pour intervenir rapidement, elle a ainsi créé son profil sur l’application de rencontre Tinder, laquelle se base sur la géolocalisation.
Elle a rapidement «matché» avec un homme local, Stian Lauluten, et lui a expliqué sa situation. Cinq minutes plus tard, il est arrivé sur son bulldozer et a créé un passage dans la glace pour que Lonia et ses amis puissent continuer leur chemin en toute sécurité. Ils se sont arrêtés sur un parking plus loin pour immortaliser l’instant.
The picture to our Tinder rescue🚨 (Scroll down to my last post to get to know the story before) While sitting in our camper with the fear that every second the car could slide down the mountain or a car could crash into our camper due to the slippery road, Phil had the weird but actually genius idea to create a tinder account with me and this fluffy cutie 🐶 Literally 5 minutes later I had a match with @stianlauluten 🥳 Another 5 minutes later he came up with his Bulldozer and shaped lines in the ice ❄️ We followed him to the next parking slot and the day after our hero organized tires with spikes! (There wasn’t a mechanic closer than 200km) Now we can continue our road trip to the Lofoten🏔 Tusen takk for your help @stianlauluten 😍 . 📸 @flash_bros_ @kerkamm_campers @hymer @life.of.kurt #snow #norway #roadtrip #tinder @tinder #dog #husky
Une assistance complète
Le lendemain, le sauveteur est revenu pour équiper leurs pneus de picots afin de circuler plus facilement sur les routes enneigées. Selon Lonia, le garage le plus proche se trouvait à 200 kilomètres de là. Le trio a ainsi pu poursuivre son voyage jusqu’aux îles Lofoten. Il n’est cependant pas mentionné si le Norvégien a pu obtenir un rencard avec la jeune Allemande.
