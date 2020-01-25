Bloquée en pleine nature, elle crée un profil Tinder et est secourue en cinq minutes - photos

Lors d’un voyage en voiture dans les contrées sauvages de la Norvège, la voiture d’une Allemande et de ses amis s’est retrouvée piégée dans la glace. Pour trouver rapidement de l’aide, elle a créé un compte sur Tinder, et il n’a fallu que quelques minutes pour qu’un homme ne débarque avec son bulldozer afin de libérer leur véhicule.

Lonia Haeger, une Allemande amatrice de kitesurf et d’aventures, voyageait en voiture avec deux de ses amis jusqu’au Cap Nord, situé à près de 2.000 kilomètres au nord de la capitale de la Norvège, Oslo. Alors qu’ils redescendaient une montagne, une pluie glaçante a rendu la route impraticable et le trio s’est retrouvé bloqué dans le véhicule. Ils ont alors eu l’idée de créer un compte Tinder au nom de la jeune femme.

Sur son profil Instagram, elle raconte que la voiture s’est immobilisée au pire endroit: sur le rebord d’un précipice, juste après un virage. Elle craignait qu’un autre véhicule ne la percute et ne la précipite dans le vide. Les secours étant bien trop éloignés pour intervenir rapidement, elle a ainsi créé son profil sur l’application de rencontre Tinder, laquelle se base sur la géolocalisation.

Elle a rapidement «matché» avec un homme local, Stian Lauluten, et lui a expliqué sa situation. Cinq minutes plus tard, il est arrivé sur son bulldozer et a créé un passage dans la glace pour que Lonia et ses amis puissent continuer leur chemin en toute sécurité. Ils se sont arrêtés sur un parking plus loin pour immortaliser l’instant.

Une assistance complète

Le lendemain, le sauveteur est revenu pour équiper leurs pneus de picots afin de circuler plus facilement sur les routes enneigées. Selon Lonia, le garage le plus proche se trouvait à 200 kilomètres de là. Le trio a ainsi pu poursuivre son voyage jusqu’aux îles Lofoten. Il n’est cependant pas mentionné si le Norvégien a pu obtenir un rencard avec la jeune Allemande.