Un chien rapporte un petit animal dans sa gueule, il s’avère que c’est un ours – photo

Lors d’une promenade dans une forêt de Virginie, un chien a ramené un ourson, relate Associated Press.
Le canidé tenait le petit ours par la peau du cou, tel un chiot, mais il a suffi de quelques secondes à ses propriétaires pour comprendre qu’il s’agissait en fait d’un tout autre animal.
Ils ont alors contacté le service de protection de la nature sauvage pour signaler la «trouvaille».
Le petit, apparemment orphelin, a été examiné par les vétérinaires, qui ont constaté qu’il était en excellente santé mais légèrement déshydraté.
Alimenté au biberon
L'animal a comme petite voisine une oursonne retrouvée à moitié gelée fin janvier par des ouvriers locaux. Selon les estimations des vétérinaires, ils sont âgés de deux à trois semaines.
Les employés du refuge sont en train de lui chercher une mère adoptive.
