Un serpent mangeur de chats capturé en Thaïlande – photos

Nonthaburi man says pythons ate 20 of his cats - more at https://t.co/cABEJuqnWU #Thailand

It took snake catchers 15 minutes to capture a 4 metre long python after a scrap dealer, in Nonthaburi, just north of Bangkok, discovered it at his stall in the province's Pak Kret sub-... pic.twitter.com/miMpAcHoaO