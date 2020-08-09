Un sanglier vole son sac à un nudiste allemand qui part à sa poursuite – photo

Des photos cocasses montrant la course-poursuite entre un nudiste et un sanglier ont été prises jeudi 6 août sur les berges du lac Teufelssee, à Berlin.
Yesterday at the lake in Berlin I saw a real hero. A female wild boar with two babies came out of the forest in order to search for food. In Berlin we are free people - we love to bathe in the sun and lake like we are born. So, there were many people laying on their towels completely naked. Many of us were scared but the wild boars seemed to be peaceful. After they ate a pizza from a backpack of a man who was taking a swim in the lake they were looking for a dessert. They found this yellow bag and decided to take it away. But the man who owned it realized it was the bag with his laptop. So, he was very focused and run behind the boars in order to get it back. Everyone of us adored him how focused he stayed and when he came back with his yellow bag in the hand we all clapped and congratulated him for his success. This happens when you’re focused on your goals. xoxoxo Adele . . . #hero #wildboar #berlin #coaching #onlinecourse #digitalcoaching #workshop #businesscoaching #lifecoachingtips #erfolgreichwerden #ausstrahlung #charisma #selbstwert #bewusstsein #kommunikation #selbstbewusstsein #veränderung #gespräch #dialog #selbstverwirklichung #powerfulthoughts #führung #radiance #weiterbildung #zieleereeichen #inspiration #präsentationstraining #publicspeaking #körpersprache #bodylanguage
Comme l’a raconté sur son compte Instagram Adele Landauer, une famille de sangliers, visiblement à la recherche de nourriture, a été attirée par un sac jaune appartenant à un homme qui prenait un bain de soleil.
«Après avoir mangé une pizza dans le sac à dos d'un homme qui se baignait dans le lac, ils cherchaient un dessert. Ils ont trouvé ce sac jaune et ont décidé de l'emporter. Mais l'homme qui en était propriétaire s'est rendu compte que c'était le sac avec son ordinateur portable», a-t-elle écrit.
L’homme s’est mis en courir derrière les sangliers pour récupérer son sac. C’est au cours de cette poursuite qu’il a été pris en photo.
«Nous avons tous adoré à quel point il était déterminé et quand il est revenu avec son sac jaune, nous l'avons tous applaudi et félicité pour son succès», a-t-elle poursuivi.
Elle a ensuite montré les photos à l'homme qui a éclaté de rire et l’a autorisée à les rendre publiques.
