Des pilotes disent adieu à leur A380 en dessinant un cœur au-dessus de l’Atlantique - image

Today we said Farewell to our A380 9H-MIP and in a very special way ✈️💙



We draw a Heart in the sky as a final tribute to the @mirpurifoundation and the “Save the Coral Reefs” Campaign, raising awareness of the need to protect our oceans.#SaveTheCoralReefs #A380 #9HMIP pic.twitter.com/8DstvZijeo