Assange répond aux internautes qui exigent sa mort

Le fondateur de WikiLeaks a publié sur Twitter un article du journal américain The Washington Times intitulé «Assassiner Assange».
…Here's a fun poster from the Washington Times. Goes with the article "Assassinate Assange". A "?" added later. https://t.co/VIpAHNIsUi pic.twitter.com/3VrM3o6VQB— Julian Assange (@JulianAssange) 1 июля 2017 г.
«Recherché mort ou vif»
Certains internautes et journalistes ont appelé à tuer M.Assange. Ce dernier a relayé ces appels sous le hashtag #tolerantliberal (Les libéraux tolérants, ndlr).
For the sake of U.S. national security, the terrorist Julian Assange must be killed just as surely as the terrorist Bin Laden was killed. https://t.co/PvNw5itajl— Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) 5 февраля 2017 г.
«Pour le bien de la sécurité nationale des États-Unis, le terroriste Julian Assange doit être abattu au même titre que le terroriste Ben Laden a été tué»
Just kill Julian Assange. #Problemsolved https://t.co/aPcNykAlnI— Mikey T (@m_a_b_37) 7 марта 2017 г.
«Simplement tuez Julian Assange. Et le problème est résolu»
Kill Assange and his deputies. With prejudice. We have the right. They are enemy combatants. Enemies of America. Terminate them. @wikileaks— Nathan Hale (@NH92276) 8 марта 2017 г.
«Tuez Assange et ses adjoints. Nous avons le droit. Ce sont des combattants ennemis. Des ennemis des États-Unis. Tuez-les»
«Voilà un hagiographe de Barack Obama, Michael Grunwald, alors journaliste au Time, actuellement «rédacteur en chef» de Politico», indique M.Assange.
…Here's noted Obama hagiographer, @MikeGunwald then at @TIME, now promoted to "Senior writer" at Politico. Quality sycophant… pic.twitter.com/HN6cFjbCuB— Julian Assange (@JulianAssange) 1 июля 2017 г.
«J'ai hâte d'écrire pour soutenir une attaque de drone qui abattrait Julian Assange»
…what can I say? Liberals ain't liberal. They've fallen into bed with the worst elements of state hardpower & love censorship and death.— Julian Assange (@JulianAssange) 1 июля 2017 г.
«Que puis-je dire? Les libéraux ne sont pas libéraux. Ils ont couché avec les pires éléments de la puissance cruelle de l'État et aiment la censure et la mort», a conclu M.Assange.
