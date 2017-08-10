Une substance chimique non identifiée fait 3 blessés à Londres

Trois personnes ont été blessées par une substance chimique non identifiée contenue dans une enveloppe découverte dans le restaurant Feng Sushi, qui se trouve dans le quartier de Borough Market à Londres, ont annoncé les médias.
Three hurt in Borough Market after unidentified substance delivered in envelope https://t.co/YK5UOOOhfK pic.twitter.com/Ru0xXxmcMW— David Harry Ezekiel (@DavidHEzekiel) 10 août 2017
Des pompiers munis d'équipements spéciaux se sont rendus sur place suite à cet «incident chimique».
Fire engine and ambulance outside Feng Sushi, Borough Market. Police cars in area. Workers say due to "chemical package" not acid attack pic.twitter.com/aACC0C0PTd— Peter Yeung (@ptr_yeung) 10 août 2017
La police a été alertée à 13h38 heure locale. Le restaurant a été évacué par précaution.
Police rush to Borough Market amid acid attack fears – three injured https://t.co/6dGnbG6Wrv pic.twitter.com/II0i8iPFRC— dodo jakaria (@komraddiet) 10 août 2017
La substance a ensuite été identifiée comme étant «d'origine naturelle».
Looks like things are scaling down at Borough Market. Cordon removed apart from that in front of the entrance to the restaurant. pic.twitter.com/8BJEW0vr7F— Chiara Giordano (@cfgiordano) 10 août 2017
Personne n'a été arrêté.
La police affirme qu'il ne s'agit pas d'une attaque terroriste.
