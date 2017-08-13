Le fondateur de Microsoft ouvre une page Instagram

La description du profil indique qu'il sera dédié au travail dans le domaine de la charité ainsi qu'aux autres intérêts de M.Gates.
La première publication était une série de trois photos prises lors du voyage de cet homme d'affaires en Tanzanie (Afrique de l'Est). Le cliché représente Bill Gates en compagnie d'enfants lors d'un déjeuner.
Hello from Tanzania, Instagram! I just had a great lunch with some amazing kids at Kicheba Primary School in Muheza and met Upendo Mwingira, a remarkable physician who has dedicated her career to fighting neglected tropical diseases. Melinda and I have been coming to Tanzania for many years now. I always love seeing how much progress the country has made to improve health and provide opportunity. Plus, the scenery is stunning. Whenever I travel to places like this, I wish others could come along and meet the people I get to meet. I have no doubt it would leave them as optimistic as I am about progress happening around the world. I’ll be sharing photos from my adventures here on Instagram, and I hope you’ll follow along.
Au moment de la publication de cette information, la page sur Instagram compte plus de 119.000 abonnés tandis que M.Gates est abonné, lui-même, à 25 autres profils, dont celui de sa femme, de Microsoft et du fondateur de Facebook Mark Zuckerberg.
