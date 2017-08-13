S'inscrire
13 Août 2017
    Le fondateur de Microsoft ouvre une page Instagram

    Le fondateur de Microsoft ouvre une page Instagram

    © REUTERS/ Francois Lenoir
    International
    Tous les admirateurs du pionnier de la micro-informatique Bill Gates pourront désormais suivre ses activités sur Instagram.

    Jeff Bezos
    © AP Photo/ Reed Saxon
    Désormais Bill Gates n’est plus l’homme le plus riche du monde, selon Forbes
    Le fondateur de la corporation Microsoft Bill Gates a créé un profil sur le réseau social Instagram. La page a déjà passé le contrôle de vérification d'authenticité effectué par l'administration d'Instagram.

    La description du profil indique qu'il sera dédié au travail dans le domaine de la charité ainsi qu'aux autres intérêts de M.Gates.

    La première publication était une série de trois photos prises lors du voyage de cet homme d'affaires en Tanzanie (Afrique de l'Est). Le cliché représente Bill Gates en compagnie d'enfants lors d'un déjeuner.

     

    Hello from Tanzania, Instagram! I just had a great lunch with some amazing kids at Kicheba Primary School in Muheza and met Upendo Mwingira, a remarkable physician who has dedicated her career to fighting neglected tropical diseases. Melinda and I have been coming to Tanzania for many years now. I always love seeing how much progress the country has made to improve health and provide opportunity. Plus, the scenery is stunning. Whenever I travel to places like this, I wish others could come along and meet the people I get to meet. I have no doubt it would leave them as optimistic as I am about progress happening around the world. I’ll be sharing photos from my adventures here on Instagram, and I hope you’ll follow along.

    Публикация от Bill Gates (@thisisbillgates) Авг 11 2017 в 9:58 PDT

     

    ​Au moment de la publication de cette information, la page sur Instagram compte plus de 119.000 abonnés tandis que M.Gates est abonné, lui-même, à 25 autres profils, dont celui de sa femme, de Microsoft et du fondateur de Facebook Mark Zuckerberg.

    Instagram, Inc, Microsoft, Bill Gates
