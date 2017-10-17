Attaque au couteau à Londres: un mort et deux blessés

Un homme armé d'un couteau a attaqué lundis soir les passants non loin de la station de métro londonien Parsons Green, annoncent les médias britanniques.
Selon le journal Mirror, personne n'a été arrêtée immédiatement après les faits.
La station a été bouclée par la police.
D'après le quotidien Express, la police ne considère par cet incident comme un attentat.
Un colis blanc a explosé le 15 septembre dernier à la station de métro Parsons Green, faisant 30 blessés. La police a interpellé sept personnes dans le cadre de l'enquête. Cet attentat a été le cinquième à être perpétré au Royaume-Uni en six mois.
