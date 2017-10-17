S'inscrire
03:01 17 Octobre 2017
Ecoutez Radio Sputnik
    Recherche
    La station de métro londonien Parsons Green

    Attaque au couteau à Londres: un mort et deux blessés

    © AP Photo/ Tim Ireland
    International
    URL courte
    110702

    Une personne a été tuée et deux autres blessées dans une attaque au couteau près de la station de métro Parsons Green, à Londres, théâtre de l'explosion d'un colis blanc le 15 septembre dernier, qui a fait 30 blessés. Pour l'instant, la police écarte la piste terroriste.

    Un homme armé d'un couteau a attaqué lundis soir les passants non loin de la station de métro londonien Parsons Green, annoncent les médias britanniques.

    Selon le journal Mirror, personne n'a été arrêtée immédiatement après les faits.

    La station a été bouclée par la police.

    D'après le quotidien Express, la police ne considère par cet incident comme un attentat.

    Un colis blanc a explosé le 15 septembre dernier à la station de métro Parsons Green, faisant 30 blessés. La police a interpellé sept personnes dans le cadre de l'enquête. Cet attentat a été le cinquième à être perpétré au Royaume-Uni en six mois.

    Lire aussi:

    Une explosion fait plusieurs blessés dans le métro de Londres
    Explosion dans le métro à Londres: le quartier sera longtemps bouclé pour une enquête
    Métro de Londres: des témoins racontent les premiers instants de panique
    Tags:
    attaque au couteau, station de métro, morts, blessés, Royaume-Uni, Londres
    Règles de conduiteDiscussion
    Commenter via FacebookCommenter via Sputnik

    Actualités

    Toutes les actualités
    Toutes les actualités
    Toutes les actualités

    Multimédia

    Les participants au 19e Festival mondial de la jeunesse et des étudiants
    Les participants au 19e Festival mondial de la jeunesse et des étudiants
    Quand la Main du Kremlin manipule Pikachu pour interférer dans la présidentielle US
    La Main du Kremlin manipule Pikachu pour interférer dans la présidentielle US?
    La Crimée vue par Aïvazovski
    La Crimée vue par Aïvazovski

    A ne pas manquer

    Réseaux Sociaux

    sputnik.france
    S'inscrire
    captcha
    IdentificationPolitique de confidentialité
    Réinitialiser le mot de passe
    captcha
    IdentificationPolitique de confidentialité
    S'inscrire
    Avez-vous un compte sur fr.sputniknews.com?
    OuiNon
    S'inscrire
    avatar

    Bonjour, !

    Je n'ai pas de compte sur fr.sputniknews.com
    S'inscrireMot de passe oublié?Politique de confidentialité
    S'inscrire
    avatar

    Bonjour, !

    Identification
    Je possède un compte sur fr.sputniknews.com
    Supprimer votre profil
    Etes-vous sûr de vouloir supprimer votre profil fr.sputniknews.com?
    OuiNon
    Votre profil a été supprimé! Vous avez 30 jours pour le rétablir en cliquant sur le lien dans l'email qui a été envoyé à l'adresse indiquée à l'inscription.
    Fermer
    Règles de conduite

    L'enregistrement et l'identification de l'utilisateur sur les sites web Sputnik par le biais de l'un de ses comptes sur les réseaux sociaux indique l'acceptation de ces règles.

    L'utilisateur est tenu de ne pas violer, par ses actions, la législation nationale et internationale.

    L'utilisateur s'engage à s'adresser avec respect aux autres participants de la discussion, aux lecteurs et aux personnes mentionnées dans les articles.

    L'administration se réserve le droit de supprimer les commentaires publiés dans des langues différentes de celle du contenu principal de l'article.

    Sur toutes les versions linguistiques du site sputniknews.com, les commentaires publiés par l'utilisateur peuvent être édités.

    Le commentaire de l'utilisateur sera supprimé, s'il:

    • ne correspond pas au sujet de l'article commenté;
    • promeut la haine, la discrimination raciale, ethnique, sexuelle, religieuse, sociale et porte atteinte aux droits des minorités;
    • viole les droits des mineurs, leur cause un préjudice sous toute forme, y compris morale;
    • contient des idées de nature extrémiste et terroriste, appelle à tout type d’actions illégales;
    • contient des insultes, des menaces à l'égard d'autres utilisateurs, des individus ou organisations spécifiques;
    • porte atteinte à l'honneur, à la dignité et à leur réputation professionnelle;
    • contient des insultes ou des messages diffamatoires à l'égard de Sputnik;
    • viole la vie privée, divulgue les données personnelles de tierces personnes sans leur consentement, révèle le secret de la correspondance;
    • contient une description ou des liens vers des scènes de violence et de cruauté envers les animaux;
    • contient des informations sur les méthodes de suicide ou incite au suicide;
    • poursuit des objectifs commerciaux, contient de la publicité abusive, de la publicité politique illégale ou des liens vers d'autres ressources en ligne contenant ce genre d'informations;
    • promeut les produits ou services de tiers sans autorisations nécessaires;
    • contient des expressions insultantes, un langage grossier et leurs dérivés, ainsi que des allusions à l'utilisation d'éléments lexicaux répondant à cette définition;
    • contient du contenu spam, promeut la diffusion de spams, de services de publipostage et de ressources pour gagner de l'argent sur Internet;
    • promeut l'utilisation de stupéfiants et de substances psychotropes, contient des informations sur leur production et leur utilisation;
    • contient des liens vers des virus et des logiciels malveillants;
    • fait partie d'une action, lorsqu'un grand nombre de commentaires au contenu identique ou similaire est posté ("flash mob");
    • l'auteur abuse d'un grand nombre de messages vides de sens, ou bien le sens du texte est difficile à comprendre ("flood");
    • l'auteur viole l'étiquette en ligne, en montrant différentes formes de comportement agressif, humiliant et diffamatoire ("trolling");
    • l'auteur montre un manque de respect pour la langue; par exemple, tout le texte ou sa grande partie est tapé en lettres majuscules et n'est pas divisé en phrases.

    L'administration se réserve le droit de bloquer l'accès de l'utilisateur à la page ou de supprimer son compte sans avertissement préalable en cas de violation par l'utilisateur des règles de rédaction des commentaires ou de détection dans les actions de l'utilisateur de signes d'une telle violation.

    L'utilisateur peut lancer la procédure de recouvrement de son compte / de déblocage de l'accès, en écrivant une lettre à l'adresse électronique suivante: La lettre doit contenir: moderator.fr@sputniknews.com

    • Le sujet – le recouvrement du compte/ le déblocage de l'accès
    • Le nom d'utilisateur
    • Les explications des raisons des actions qui constituaient la violation des règles mentionnées ci-dessus et ont conduit au blocage.

    Si les modérateurs jugent possible de restaurer le compte / d'en débloquer l'accès, il en sera ainsi.

    Dans le cas d'une violation répétée des règles et d'un blocage répété, l'accès de l'utilisateur ne peut pas être restauré. Le blocage, dans ce cas, est définitif.

    Pour contacter l'équipe de modérateurs, utilisez l'adresse électronique suivante: moderator.fr@sputniknews.com

    Identification
    S'inscrireMot de passe oublié?Politique de confidentialité
    Ok