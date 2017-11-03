Après avoir donné l’alerte, un vol Dublin-Madrid dérouté vers Bordeaux

LIVE Aer Lingus #EI592 to Madrid is declaring an emergency over France https://t.co/7dNzjgMY0w pic.twitter.com/6lKSwbVxyi— AIRLIVE (@airlivenet) 3 ноября 2017 г.
L'avion a décollé à 07h15 de l'aéroport de Dublin et était attendu à Madrid vers 10h45, heure locale. On ignore pour le moment ce qui a pu forcer l'avion à changer sa trajectoire de vol.
Selon les premières informations rapportées par Airlive, des «raisons opérationnelles» seraient à l'origine de l'incident.
According to @AerLingus flight info, #EI592 is diverting to Bordeaux for “operational reasons” — will update when more info is available. pic.twitter.com/JMWjDtIvjU— Richard Conachey (@RichySpeedbird) 3 ноября 2017 г.
D'après les informations figurant sur Twitter, l'avion aurait atterri normalement.
Aer Lingus EI 592 Dublin-Madrid se está desviando hacia Burdeos. Acaba de aterrizar normalmente. pic.twitter.com/h66scp9dFc— FelizVuelo ✈✈✈✈✈✈ (@FelizVuelo) 3 ноября 2017 г.
