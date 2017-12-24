Un homme armé d'une machette attaque les passants à Los Angeles, des blessés

Un homme dont le visage était caché derrière un masque à gaz a attaqué avec une machette les passants dans un parc de Los Angeles, rapportent des médias locaux, se référant à des témoins.
Neighbor tells me it happened at this house. Upwards of 6 children inside. Heard screaming and chaos, believes it is domestic in nature. There was screaming this morning, cops were called. Man with machete ran, police shooting happened down the street. pic.twitter.com/YhrUqxW9q1— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) 24 декабря 2017 г.
La police, arrivée sur les lieux, a ouvert le feu sur le criminel et l'a blessé.
This is the suspect who was shot by police being tended to by first responders. His status is unknown. He was taken to a hospital. There’s been no update from police yet about other injuries. Waiting for a PIO. pic.twitter.com/vfFVaWhZVN— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) 24 декабря 2017 г.
On rapporte que neuf personnes ont été blessées lors de l'attaque. Toutes, y compris le suspect, ont été emmenés dans des hôpitaux.
We are on scene. Officer involved shooting happened right across the street from us. Began with radio call about man with machete, then shots fired, then officer needs help. 9 people reported injured. Collecting info now. pic.twitter.com/pe850mb5aP— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) 24 декабря 2017 г.
Les causes et les circonstances de l'attaque sont en train d'être établies.
