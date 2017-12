Explosion en Afghanistan, au moins sept morts parmi les civils

#Afghanistan: Roadside blast in Helmand’s Marja district: 7 civilians dead: By Zainullah Stanikzai on 24 December 2017 LASHKARGAH (Pajhwok): Seven civilians were killed in a landmine blast in the Marja district of southern Helmand province on Sunday… https://t.co/BbgfhgDtac pic.twitter.com/YgId6nfR9A