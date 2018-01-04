Un train percute un camion en Afrique du Sud, au moins quatre morts

Sur les images diffusées dans les réseaux sociaux, on voit le train en feu après la collision:
BREAKING NEWS: Shosholoza Meyl on fire. The accident occurred between Hennenman and Kroonstad in the Free state. @eNCA @volksbladnuus @Netwerk24 @News24 @VistaNews1 @SABreakingNews @SABCNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/PYHpOiDbiA— City Of Welkom (@CityOfWelkom) 4 января 2018 г.
BREAKING NEWS: Shosholoza Meyl on fire. The accident occurred between Hennenman and Kroonstad in the Free state. @eNCA @volksbladnuus @Netwerk24 @News24 @VistaNews1 @SABreakingNews @SABCNewsOnline (Photo credit — Heila van Niekerk) pic.twitter.com/sNFMy7I5Oa— City Of Welkom (@CityOfWelkom) 4 января 2018 г.
Selon les médias, l'accident s'est produit entre les villes de Hennenman et de Kroonstad sur la route reliant Port Elizabeth à Johannesburg. Les secouristes sont à pied d'œuvre. D'après les récentes informations, on décompte entre 40 et 100 blessés dans la collision.
Another video of the train that caught fire after colliding with a truck between Hennenman and Kroonstad in the Free State. Emergency services say between 100 and 200 people have sustained injuries. Authorities have not confirmed any fatalities. Vid: Supplied #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/Y0Wz6mQI4b— Jamaine Krige (@jour_maine) 4 января 2018 г.
Free State — #TrainCrash #Shosholoza latest pics from the scene outside Kroonstad @SiphoTowa pic.twitter.com/a6QUWDkQcI— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) 4 января 2018 г.
Tous les commentaires
Afficher les nouveaux commentaires (0)