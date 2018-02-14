Fusillade dans une école en Floride, au moins vingt blessés

Une fusillade a éclaté mercredi dans une école secondaire située à Parkland (compté de Broward), dans le sud de la Floride, aux Etats-Unis, faisant au moins vingt blessés, annoncent les médias américains.
JUST IN: Authorities respond to report of school shooting in Parkland, Florida. Coral Springs Police urge public to avoid the area around Douglas High School https://t.co/KYDJxhsPbb pic.twitter.com/Op41cNNrfK— CBS News (@CBSNews) 14 février 2018
La police de Coral Springs a appelé la population à éviter les rues voisines de l'école Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
#BSO is working a developing incident regarding a report of active shooter located at 5901 Pine Island Rd, Parkland. Here's what we know so far: deputies are responding to reports of a shooting at Stoneman Douglas High. There are reports of victims. PIO will be on scene 3:15pm.— Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) 14 février 2018
Selon le shérif du comté de Broward, le tireur est toujours en fuite.
Avoid the area of Stoneman Douglas HS. #BSO is currently working a developing incident regarding a report of active shooter.— Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) 14 février 2018
Sur une vidéo diffusée par plusieurs chaînes de télévision, on voit des enfants quitter l'école en courant.
Students at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida flee amid reports of a shooting at the school. pic.twitter.com/XHA7HQq2KF— Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) 14 février 2018
La police a appelé les enseignants et les élèves qui se trouvent toujours dans le bâtiment à se barricader en attendant des secours.
At least 5 injured after shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland— WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) 14 février 2018
LATEST: https://t.co/pxezUW1UOL pic.twitter.com/z98wsUAxPY
Selon les médias, des unités de la police d'élite SWAT et des agents du FBI ont été mobilisés.
Breaking: Heavily armed SWAT team members are responding to a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Initial reports indicate at least 20 people are injured in the shooting. pic.twitter.com/JK4G5GLoqU— PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) 14 février 2018
L'école a été bouclée par les forces de l'ordre.
Détails à suivre
Tous les commentaires
Afficher les nouveaux commentaires (0)