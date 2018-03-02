Des coups de feu entendus sur le campus de l'université de Central Michigan, deux morts

Des coups de feu ont été signalés vendredi dans la matinée sur le campus de l'université de Central Michigan, dans l'État du Michigan, indique la chaîne CBS Detroit. Deux personnes sont décédées, a confirmé la police.
There has been a report of shots fired at Campbell Hall on campus. Suspect is still at large, police advise all to take shelter. If you see something suspicious, call 911.— Central Michigan U. (@CMUniversity) 2 марта 2018 г.
Les autorités ont demandé que les étudiants quittent la zone et trouvent un refuge. Les forces de police ont bouclé le périmètre.
«Le suspect n'a pas été encore appréhendé», a mis en garde l'université, précisant que les tirs ont été entendus dans le bâtiment Campbell Hall.
Search at Central Michigan University for a suspect who shot and killed 2 people this morning on campus at a dorm @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/oFwPHh81IP— Michael Powers (@MichaelPowers13) 2 марта 2018 г.
La police est en train de chercher le suspect: un homme noir, armé, considéré comme dangereux. Des témoins évoquent sur les réseaux sociaux d'autres détails: un homme avec des cheveux courts, habillé d'un jean jaune et d'un pull bleu, une arme cachée dans sa ceinture.
UPDATE: The suspect is a black male and considered armed and dangerous. More information will be shared as it becomes available.— City of Mt. Pleasant (@MtPleasantMI) 2 марта 2018 г.
🚨 Breaking News: Shots fired at Campbell Hall on the Central Michigan University Campus, Police are looking for a Black Male, short hair, wearing yellow jeans, blue hoodie, and handgun tucked in his belt.— Deplorable Veteran (@tweets1959) 2 марта 2018 г.
L'université de Central Michigan a environ 20.000 étudiants inscrits et est située à Mount Pleasant dans le Michigan.
