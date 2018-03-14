USA: un individu armé à l’Université Northwestern, des tirs signalés (images)

Les responsables de l’Université Northwestern, située à Evanston, dans l’Illinois, ont annoncé sur Twitter qu’un évènement impliquant un individu armé d’un fusil a eu lieu à Engelhart Hall, qui se trouve au carrefour de Maple Avenue et Emerson Street. L’incident a été décrit comme une «situation d’urgence».
NU EMERGENCY: Person with gun on Evanston campus. If on campus, seek shelter in safe place and stay until further notice. Others keep away.— Northwestern (@NorthwesternU) 14 марта 2018 г.
La police d’Evanston a déclaré plus tard qu’«il n’y avait aucune preuve de victime, de scène ou de tireur trouvée». Pourtant, selon des policiers, ils continueront à «fouiller et sécuriser la zone».
UPDATE: "Police continue to investigate a reported incident at Engelhart Hall. Remain sheltered or avoid the area." Per NUPD #BREAKING #evanston pic.twitter.com/k2UDMAvvVM— Colin B Photography (@colinbphoto) 14 марта 2018 г.
L’Université a appelé les étudiants se trouvant dans le campus à se mettre à l’abri et ceux n’étant pas dans l’établissement à ne pas s’y rendre pour le moment.
Hey everyone. Don’t have the whole story, but there does appear to be some sort of a gun-related incident happening across the street from me in Evanston. I’m safe. The police have been on the scene for a while and have entered a building pic.twitter.com/dwZz1mLxPH— Kimberly Cotzias (@kimbrolyclaire) 14 марта 2018 г.
Gun on campus at Northwstern hiding in a closet with our class #Northwestern pic.twitter.com/miMB504GEp— Waynetrain (@The_Waynetrain_) 14 марта 2018 г.
