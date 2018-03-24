S'inscrire
18:39 24 Mars 2018
    US army soldiers (File)

    Trump bannit (presque) les transgenres de l'armée américaine

    © AP Photo/ Petr David Josek
    International
    URL courte
    8200

    «À l'exception de certaines circonstances limitées», une nouvelle note signée par le Président américain interdit aux personnes transgenres de servir dans l'armée.

    Armée américaine
    © AP Photo/ Mindaugas Kulbis
    Le Pentagone reporte l’ouverture de l’armée aux transgenres
    Bien que Donald Trump ait renoncé à l'idée d'interdire totalement de recruter des militaires transgenres, il a cependant largement limité l'accès à l'armée à ceux qui ont changé de sexe.

    Conformément à un mémorandum publié vendredi soir par la Maison-Blanche, les personnes transgenres qui «pourraient avoir besoin d'un traitement médical substantiel, notamment par des médicaments ou de la chirurgie, sont disqualifiées pour servir dans l'armée, sauf circonstances exceptionnelles».

    armée américaine
    © Flickr/ U.S. Army/Rashene Mincy
    L'armée américaine ouvre ses portes aux personnes transgenres
    L'année dernière, Donald Trump avait déclaré sur Twitter qu'il ne permettrait plus aux personnes transgenres de servir sous les drapeaux, revenant ainsi sur une décision de son prédécesseur au poste présidentiel, Barack Obama.

    La décision du chef d'État américain a provoqué une avalanche de commentaires sur Twitter, réseau social privilégié de M.Trump:

    «Il n'y a pas de raison légitime d'interdire les troupes transgenres. Point», écrit la célèbre chanteuse Demi Lovato.

    «Aucun de ceux qui ont de la force et du courage pour servir dans l'armée US ne doit être renvoyé à cause de son identité», insiste la démocrate Nancy Pelosi.

    Pour un certain Randy Kennedy, l'interdiction faite aux personnes transgenres de servir dans l'armée vient d'un individu qui «a eu peur de faire son service militaire»:

    Or, d'autres internautes expriment leur soutien à Donald Trump, estimant que les militaires transgenres présentent «un danger» pour l'armée.

    Selon des statistiques officielles, 8.980 membres des forces armées américaines sont identifiés comme transgenres, alors que 937 militaires en service actif ont été diagnostiqués comme souffrant de dysphorie du genre depuis le 30 juin 2016.

    Tags:
    service militaire, transgenre, présidence américaine, Forces armées des Etats-Unis, Barack Obama, Donald Trump, États-Unis
