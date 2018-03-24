Trump bannit (presque) les transgenres de l'armée américaine

Conformément à un mémorandum publié vendredi soir par la Maison-Blanche, les personnes transgenres qui «pourraient avoir besoin d'un traitement médical substantiel, notamment par des médicaments ou de la chirurgie, sont disqualifiées pour servir dans l'armée, sauf circonstances exceptionnelles».Barack Obama.
La décision du chef d'État américain a provoqué une avalanche de commentaires sur Twitter, réseau social privilégié de M.Trump:
There is no legitimate reason to ban transgender troops. Period.— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) 24 марта 2018 г.
«Il n'y a pas de raison légitime d'interdire les troupes transgenres. Point», écrit la célèbre chanteuse Demi Lovato.
No one with the strength & bravery to serve in the U.S. military should be turned away because of who they are. This hateful ban is purpose-built to humiliate our brave transgender members of the military who serve with honor & dignity. #ProtectTransTroops— Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) 24 марта 2018 г.
«Aucun de ceux qui ont de la force et du courage pour servir dans l'armée US ne doit être renvoyé à cause de son identité», insiste la démocrate Nancy Pelosi.
Pour un certain Randy Kennedy, l'interdiction faite aux personnes transgenres de servir dans l'armée vient d'un individu qui «a eu peur de faire son service militaire»:
Trump moves to ban most Transgender from the military, this coming from a coward who was afraid to serve. Whether you understand Transgender or not we should all stand with ANYONE who is willing to put their lives on the line while we stay safe at home. They are protecting us.— Randy Kennedy (@randyrocks08) 24 марта 2018 г.
Or, d'autres internautes expriment leur soutien à Donald Trump, estimant que les militaires transgenres présentent «un danger» pour l'armée.
Selon des statistiques officielles, 8.980 membres des forces armées américaines sont identifiés comme transgenres, alors que 937 militaires en service actif ont été diagnostiqués comme souffrant de dysphorie du genre depuis le 30 juin 2016.
Tous les commentaires
Afficher les nouveaux commentaires (0)