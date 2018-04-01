Un avion fonce contre un bâtiment en Californie, des morts (photos)

Samedi après-midi, un petit avion a foncé sur un bâtiment, tuant les deux personnes à bord dans les environs de la ville américaine de Santa Pola, en Californie, annoncent des médias locaux.
AIR7HD is overhead a deadly plane crash near Santa Paula; 2 people on board did not survive. We’ll have updates on @ABC7 and from @abc7amy she’s gathering details at the scene. #abc7eyewitness pic.twitter.com/Q2meuWA8Y0— Marc Cota-Robles (@abc7marccr) 31 марта 2018 г.
Small airplane crashed near Santa Paula killing both men on board. No injuries on the ground. #VCFD and VC Medical Examiner at the scene. NTSB enroute. #sheriffvc pic.twitter.com/QNWMc814Lq— Eric Buschow (@805negotiator) 31 марта 2018 г.
Selon la chaîne de télévision ABC, l'appareil s'est enflammé après le crash.
Une enquête a été ouverte.
