Un réacteur d’avion explose en vol, une femme pratiquement aspirée par un hublot (photo)

Le réacteur gauche d’un Boeing 737-700 de la compagnie aérienne low cost Southwest Airlines a explosé mardi en plein vol, causant une dépressurisation, ont annoncé des médias
#SouthwestAirlines #flight1380 #emergencylanding in #Philadelphia while in route from #NY to #Dallas.Reports say left engine blew,shrapnel broke window seriously injuring 1 pass,a woman was almost sucked out window,another passenger had a heart attack,O2 masks needed.See pics. pic.twitter.com/VbYDIJRsIO— Debbie Malpass (@jusdebbie) 17 avril 2018
SCARY MOMENTS: A video taken by a passenger from inside @SouthwestAir #Flight1380 making an emergency landing in Philadelphia Int’l Airport after leaving LaGuardia, New York that was en route to Dallas. (🎥 by Marty Martinez) pic.twitter.com/mPZ8pZrz6I— MJ (@EMJAEEE_) 17 avril 2018
L’avion reliant New York à Dallas, qui transportait 143 passagers et cinq membres d’équipage, s’est posé en urgence à Philadelphie vers 11h25, heure locale.
Retweeted Becky DePodwin (@wx_becks):— Jason Potts (@JStormspotter) 17 avril 2018
Screen shot from @flightaware of @SouthwestAir #flight1380 emergency landing at PHL after an engine failed. https://t.co/yn4Puf7zGs pic.twitter.com/5NMfGDptvP
L’explosion a déchiré l'enveloppe extérieure du réacteur en de nombreux endroits.
Southwest Airlines plane makes emergency landing at PHL after engine damage. One passenger injured. Broken window can be seen right of the "T." #news #SouthwestAirlines #flight1380 pic.twitter.com/QmGJbFfbQA— David Maialetti (@davidmaialetti) 17 avril 2018
Une personne a été hospitalisée. Selon la chaîne NBC, qui cite le père d’une passagère, une femme était aspirée vers l’extérieur, d’autres passagers l’ont retenue.
If this ends up being the opening scene to Final Destination 13, I'm going to be really salty. #Flight1380 pic.twitter.com/feK7cPZS70— Matt Tranchin (@mtranchin) 17 avril 2018
Les autres passagers ont été transportés à l’aéroport de Philadelphie. Selon la direction de l’aéroport, des vols pourraient être retardés en raison de l’incident.
La cause de l’explosion du réacteur n’a pas encore été établie.
Tous les commentaires
Afficher les nouveaux commentaires (0)