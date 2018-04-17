S'inscrire
19:38 17 Avril 2018
    Un réacteur d’avion explose en vol, une femme pratiquement aspirée par un hublot (photo)

    CC0 / Pixabay/skeeze
    Un avion de ligne américain a effectué mardi un atterrissage d’urgence à Philadelphie après l’explosion d’un réacteur. Selon des témoignages, une femme a évité de justesse d’être aspirée par un hublot.

    Le réacteur gauche d’un Boeing 737-700 de la compagnie aérienne low cost Southwest Airlines a explosé mardi en plein vol, causant une dépressurisation, ont annoncé des médias

    ​​​L’avion reliant New York à Dallas, qui transportait 143 passagers et cinq membres d’équipage, s’est posé en urgence à Philadelphie vers 11h25, heure locale.

    ​​L’explosion a déchiré l'enveloppe extérieure du réacteur en de nombreux endroits.

    Une personne a été hospitalisée. Selon la chaîne NBC, qui cite le père d’une passagère, une femme était aspirée vers l’extérieur, d’autres passagers l’ont retenue.

    ​Les autres passagers ont été transportés à l’aéroport de Philadelphie. Selon la direction de l’aéroport, des vols pourraient être retardés en raison de l’incident.

    La cause de l’explosion du réacteur n’a pas encore été établie.

